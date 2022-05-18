Blue Cast: Endrime’s Mohsin Sajid Shares Impressions of Kingpins

Click here to read the full article.

Kingpins Show returned in-person for the first time in over two years this April. We enjoyed getting back to Amsterdam to see friends again, and the city provided a great backdrop for a busy weekend of denim exploration.

To reflect on the Kingpins experience, Tricia Carey chatted with denim consultant Mohsin Sajid on the latest episode of Blue Cast. Over the course of his career, Mohsin has moved from working at Oki-Ni designing for brands like Levi’s Japan to being a denim design consultant for labels and retailers like Abercrombie & Fitch, Zara, Primark and Guess. He more recently has shifted his focus upstream from brands to mills. “It’s been a lot more enjoyable designing and developing fabrics that would influence the market,” he said.

During Kingpins, both TENCEL Denim and Mohsin’s studio Endrime—which he runs alongside his wife Sadia Rafique—had a lot to present to attendees. “We had a lot that we did over the past two-and-a-half years that we could finally show to everyone in person,” said Tricia.

