ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Blue Cast: Endrime’s Mohsin Sajid Shares Impressions of Kingpins

By Sarah Jones
Sourcing Journal
Sourcing Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CggYG_0fiIWS8e00

Click here to read the full article.

Kingpins Show returned in-person for the first time in over two years this April. We enjoyed getting back to Amsterdam to see friends again, and the city provided a great backdrop for a busy weekend of denim exploration.

To reflect on the Kingpins experience, Tricia Carey chatted with denim consultant Mohsin Sajid on the latest episode of Blue Cast. Over the course of his career, Mohsin has moved from working at Oki-Ni designing for brands like Levi’s Japan to being a denim design consultant for labels and retailers like Abercrombie & Fitch, Zara, Primark and Guess. He more recently has shifted his focus upstream from brands to mills. “It’s been a lot more enjoyable designing and developing fabrics that would influence the market,” he said.

During Kingpins, both TENCEL Denim and Mohsin’s studio Endrime—which he runs alongside his wife Sadia Rafique—had a lot to present to attendees. “We had a lot that we did over the past two-and-a-half years that we could finally show to everyone in person,” said Tricia.

Read more on Carved in Blue .

This article is one of a series on Rivet from Lenzing’s Carved in Blue denim blog. From conversations with the experts behind the mills that make some of the world’s most-wanted denim to the global brands bringing novel denim made with TENCEL Lyocell and Modal to the market, Carved in Blue shares the stories of those whose roots run deep with denim. Visit www.carvedinblue.tencel.com .

More from Sourcing Journal Best of Sourcing Journal

Comments / 0

Related
Sourcing Journal

G-Star Raw Taps Young Creatives to Upcycle Denim Scraps Into Art

Click here to read the full article. Denim waste has been used to create everything from home insulation to fiber for new denim pieces. Most recently, it was used to create a unique piece of furniture that combines a chair, lamp and cupboard as part of G-Star Raw’s latest upcycling venture. The Dutch denim brand recently launched The Art of Raw, a new art platform that calls on young designers to channel their creativity into transforming its denim scraps into a work of art using a mode of their choice. Teun Zwets, a 2020 graduate of the Design Academy Eindhoven in The...
DESIGN
Sourcing Journal

Shuffle Board: New JCP, Dollar Tree CMOs, Kontoor Names ESG Head, IPR Center Selects Director

Click here to read the full article. JCPenney appointed John Aylward as chief marketing officer and Kontoor Brands appointed Mame Annan-Brown to serve as ESG global head. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalDenim Brands and Suppliers Team Up for Sustainable AlternativesSpecial Collections Give Kontoor Q1 Marketing EdgeShuffle Board: Target, Kontoor Name EVPs, Torrid's C-Suite Moves, New CMOs at Dickies, PF FlyersBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Denim to Spike to $88.1 Billion By 2030, Led by Skinny Jeans, Men’s Denim

Click here to read the full article. Skinny jeans are not dead—in fact, they’re fueling denim’s projected growth through 2030. Research firm Allied Market Research estimated that the denim industry will grow to $88.1 billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.2 percent. While the body-hugging fit segment held the highest market share in 2020, skinny jeans are projected to achieve the highest CAGR of all fit types from 2021 to 2030, growing at a rate of 6 percent in that time. The news underscores the continuous debate positioning skinny jeans against other fit types. In March, the...
NFL
StyleCaster

The TikTok-Viral Zara Pink Dress Is Finally Back in Stock (Just in Time For Wedding Season)

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. TikTok has changed the way we shop and stay on top of trends. Its latest sartorial star? This $60 midi dress from Zara and honestly, what’s not to love? The midi dress features a thigh-grazing slit up the back and shoulder-blade cutouts that add a fun twist to the closet staple. Just one look and it’s clear why this dress alone has garnered more than a million views and hundreds of thousands of likes...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Levi
Footwear News

Natalia Bryant Elevates Classic Suiting With Stiletto Sandals & Hot Pink Handbag for Burberry’s ‘Lola’ Party

Click here to read the full article. Natalia Bryant put a modern twist on classic suiting with statement details to celebrate Burberry’s signature Lola bag in Los Angeles on Wednesday. The star-studded bash was held at a private venue and hosted by creative chief officer Ricardo Tisci. The 19-year-old daughter of the late basketball legend Kobe Bryant served a monochrome moment in an all-black outfit that included an oversized blazer. The outwear met mid-thigh and featured a structured collar and was accented with shiny buttons. The college student paired her jacket with black trousers. The pants had a satin side seam and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
POPSUGAR

Gucci Stages Its Resort Show Runway at a Castle

Gucci's Creative Director Alessandro Michele staged his 2023 Cruise runway show in Puglia, Italy, on May 16, inviting several friends of the brand. Among them, Jodie Turner-Smith posed in head-to-toe Gucci: she wore a pair of eye-catching wide-leg sequin pants with vertical red and black stripes styled with a sultry halter-neck cutout bodysuit in peach lace. The lingerie-style garment was layered underneath a python-print leather trench coat with contrasting red lapels trimmed with black leather and silver studs. The British actress completed her look with Gucci's Blondie bag in navy suede and a pair of pointy black pumps. Other accessories included a pair of geometrical earrings, a gold choker with blue stone details, and a couple of rings.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Camila Cabello Goes Bold in 5-Inch Block Heels & Blue Halter Dress for Pepsi Max European Football Promo

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Camila Cabello is a sight in blue for her latest Pepsi campaign. The “Don’t Go Yet” singer starred in the campaign for the Union of European Football Associations Champions League’s final opening ceremony, presented by Pepsi Max, that kicks off at the Stade de France in Paris on Saturday, May 26. For the outfit, Cabello donned a blue ankle-length gown that was sleeveless and incorporated a high halter neckline. Cabello went bold for accessories...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blue Denim#Design#Oki Ni#Abercrombie Fitch#Zara Primark#Tencel Denim#Tencel Lyocell#Modal
Hello Magazine

Princess Eugenie announces exciting news following emotional message to the Queen

Princess Eugenie has taken to her Instagram Stories to make an exciting announcement related to The Anti-Slavery Collective, which she co-founded with her best friend Julia de Boinville back in 2017. Resharing a message from the charity organisation, the mother-of-one revealed she was posting "news from my charity". WATCH: Princess...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
PopSugar

Lori Harvey Does Night Luxe in a Draped Black Cutout Dress

Lori Harvey has displayed a solid understanding of the night-luxe aesthetic. Her date-night style embodies the opulent elegance that the trend is known for. Her most recent look, for example, would convince anyone to give night-luxe dressing a try. The 25-year-old model recently stepped out in a sheer black midi dress by Rick Owens for a night out with friends. The draped, body-hugging style featured a one-shoulder silhouette and midriff cutout. In other words: this wasn't just any little black dress. With its delicate draping and soft ruching details, the design feels Grecian-inspired, oozing carefree and modern sophistication.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Apparel
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
hotnewhiphop.com

Damon Thomas Speaks On Marriage To Kim Kardashian, Her Ecstasy Claims

Kim Kardashian's ex-husband, Damon Thomas, continues to "wish her the best," despite any false narratives about their past relationship. The 51-year-old sat down with DJ Vlad, looking back at his marriage with now-billionaire businesswoman Kim Kardashian in the early 2000s. He believes he's played a "part in their journey," however, he doesn't want to be known as "Kim Kardashian's husband" and wants to "get in control of [his] narrative," as many people fail to recognize he has won Grammys and even made it to the Oscars.
RELATIONSHIPS
goodmorningamerica.com

Cargo pants are back: Here's how to style and what to shop

Another 1990s trend is making a comeback to closets this summer. Celebrities like Hillary Duff, Hailey Bieber and more have been spotted wearing the beloved cargo pants look. "I grew up in the 90s, where JNCO jeans and baggy, low-rise denim were king," Lauren Caruso, a creative consultant and fashion editor told "GMA." "It's super-comfortable, easy to style, and reminiscent of a simpler time -- plus, pockets."
APPAREL
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Sourcing Journal

Sourcing Journal

Los Angeles, CA
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
345K+
Views
ABOUT

A hub of global news and information, relied upon by leaders in the textile, soft goods, and apparel industries.

 https://sourcingjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy