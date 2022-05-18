ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Boris Johnson v Keir Starmer: Full PMQs exchange on cost of living crisis

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VYHvT_0fiIWRFv00

Boris Johnson and Keir Starmer clashed over the cost of living crisis during a rowdy session of PMQs on Wednesday (18 May).

The exchange took place on the same day that the Office for National Statistics reported UK inflation had risen to 9 per cent, a 40-year high.

Mr Starmer spent much of Wednesday calling on the government to introduce windfall taxes.

The Labour leader also drew laughter from the chamber as he called Jacob Rees-Mogg an “overgrown prefect” for putting notes on the desks of civil servants to encourage them back to work.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Boris Johnson threatens to unleash ‘terrors of the earth’ on Tory who made Rayner remark

Boris Johnson has threatened to unleash “terrors of the earth” on the Conservative MP who made misogynistic claims about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner.An unnamed Tory MP told the Mail on Sunday that Ms Rayner crossed and uncrossed her legs on the Labour front bench during PMQs in an attempt to distract the prime minister.Mr Johnson described the comments made about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner in a newspaper article as “the most appalling load of sexist, misogynist tripe”.In a King Lear reference, the PM threatened to unleash “the terrors of the earth” on the source behind the comments...
POLITICS
Reuters

Situation in Northern Ireland is of grave concern - UK's Truss

LONDON, May 18 (Reuters) - Britain's foreign minister Liz Truss said on Wednesday that the situation in Northern Ireland was of grave concern, adding that the current trade arrangements weren't working and changes were needed. "The situation in Northern Ireland is of grave concern. The Belfast Good Friday Agreement was...
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keir Starmer
Person
Jacob Rees Mogg
Person
Boris Johnson
PopCrush

Sharon Osbourne Calls Out Cancel Culture Hypocrisy: ‘If Hitler Were Alive Today, They Would Give Him a TV Show’

Last month it was revealed that Sharon Osbourne would be returning to television, partnered with Piers Morgan on a new U.K. series named The Talk. This comes nearly a year after Osbourne was suspended and eventually exited the U.S. talk show The Talk after expressing her support for Morgan in an intense discussion over race with co-host Sheryl Underwood. Now, in a new interview with the U.K.'s Sunday Times, Osbourne reveals how cancel culture impacted her as she eventually parted ways with her longtime daytime talk series amidst public backlash.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cost Of Living#Uk#Labour
The Independent

Boris Johnson news – live: PM among ‘dozens’ at No 10 named in Partygate report

Boris Johnson is among dozens of Downing Street figures who have been warned they will be named in Sue Gray’s long-awaited report into the Partygate scandal.Letters are understood to have been sent by Ms Gray’s team on Friday to around 30 people, though they are not being informed of the conclusions of the report that is expected to be published in full next week.The prime minister today refused to apologise for the mass gatherings in Downing Street during lockdown after the Metropolitan Police announced their investigation into the events had resulted in a total of 126 fines.Appearing in public...
POLITICS
BBC

HS2: Senedd Tory leader wants share of cash for Wales

Wales should get its "fair share" of cash from building the HS2 high speed rail project in England, the Conservatives' Senedd leader has said. It comes as Andrew RT Davies used a speech at a party conference say the Welsh Conservatives should build its own identity. His call for extra...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Voices: Don’t tell people of colour to be ‘the bigger person’ when it comes to racism

In March this year, as I sat on a West Midlands bus, a group of people started chanted racist language and “EDL” – but I kept quiet. The following month, when I saw a boy mocking a group of Sikh men on a train, I spoke out. Both times, I was told by bystanders that I should be “the bigger person” and say nothing.Racism is an uncomfortable topic. It’s uncomfortable to witness, and uncomfortable to realise we may have partaken in racist behaviour. But it is most uncomfortable to be a victim of racism – something I know about far...
SOCIETY
The Independent

Boris Johnson: Partygate probe questioned as PM escapes action while staff fined

A leading expert on Covid laws has questioned the “inconsistency” of the Metropolitan Police fines handed out to Downing Street staff while Boris Johnson escaped further punishment.Scotland Yard announced 126 fines had been given out over eight events as its Partygate probe came to an end.Both the prime minister and his wife Carrie Johnson previously received £50 fixed penalty notices in relation to a 56th birthday party held for Mr Johnson in the Cabinet Room in June 2020.But the PM’s official spokesperson confirmed Mr Johnson had been told by police he would receive no further penalties, and The Independent...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Country
U.K.
The Independent

Boris Johnson overhauls No 10 as he awaits Sue Gray parties report

Boris Johnson has overhauled his Downing Street operation following the conclusion of a four-month Metropolitan Police inquiry into lockdown-busting parties at the top of Government during the pandemic.Scotland Yard’s Operation Hillman was closed on Thursday with a total of 126 fixed penalties handed out to 83 people, although it was confirmed the Prime Minister would not be punished further than the £50 fine he received in April for attending his own birthday bash in June 2020 when indoor mixing was banned.Mr Johnson’s No 10 shake-up will involve creating a streamlined team of officials working for the Prime Minister under the...
POLITICS
BBC

Northern Ireland Protocol: Fact-checking claims about Brexit

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has announced plans to "fix" the Northern Ireland protocol - the Brexit deal the prime minister negotiated and signed. Boris Johnson visited Northern Ireland on Monday for talks, after the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) refused to enter the new government because of the protocol. It came...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson and Sue Gray clash over ‘secret meeting’ about Partygate report

Boris Johnson and Sue Gray have clashed over a controversial “secret meeting” between the pair, just days before the publication of Ms Gray’s final report into the Partygate scandal.The senior civil servant’s team are furious about a No 10 claim that she initiated the get-together and that it focused on whether some of around 300 photos of the lockdown parties should be included in her report.A spokesperson for the Gray inquiry rejected both suggestions and denied that the meeting was for the report’s author “to clarify her intentions” prior to its publication, once the police investigation was concluded.The extraordinary...
POLITICS
BBC

Liberal Democrats lead Stockport Council after crunch vote

The Liberal Democrats will run Stockport Council after it won a head-to-head leadership vote with Labour. No party won a majority at the local elections earlier this month so it came down to a vote between the two leaders. It is the first time the Lib Dems are back at...
ELECTIONS
BBC

Somerset election results 2022: Lib Dems win control

The Liberal Democrats have won the Somerset County Council election. With the final results now declared, they have a majority of 61 seats, out of a total of 110. The Conservatives have won 36 seats, while Labour and the Green Party have five seats each. The Conservative Party had been...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Russia sacked top commanders over war failures, UK claims

Russia has fired some of its most senior military commanders over the failure to capture Kharkiv and the sinking of the Moskva warship in April, the UK’s ministry of defence (MoD) has said. The commanders were demoted for performing poorly in the opening stages of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the MoD said in its latest intelligence update.“Lieutenant General Serhiy Kisel, who commanded the elite 1st Guards Tank Army, has been suspended for his failure to capture Kharkiv,” the defence officials said.They added: “Vice Admiral Igor Osipov, who commanded Russia’s Black Sea Fleet, has also likely been suspended following the...
MILITARY
The Independent

Patel urges MPs to avoid ‘mob rule’ and back new Bill to limit protesters

Priti Patel will tell MPs that “we do not make policy through mob rule in this country” as she urges them to give their support to the new Public Order Bill.It represents the Home Secretary’s most recent attempt to reintroduce measures which had previously been blocked by the House of Lords as part of the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill.Such measures include introducing a new offence of obstructing major transport networks, which carries a maximum penalty of six months’ imprisonment, an unlimited fine or both.I will not stand by and let anti-social individuals keep causing misery and chaos for...
ADVOCACY
The Independent

The Independent

658K+
Followers
213K+
Post
305M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy