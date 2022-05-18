‘XXXTentacion: Look at Me’: See New Trailer for Doc on Talented But Troubled Rapper

Click here to read the full article.

The meteoric rise and sudden death of troubled rapper XXXTentacion is the focus of a new documentary coming to Hulu later this month.

Look at Me: XXXTentacion charts Florida teenager Jahseh Onfroy’s overnight ascendance as a SoundCloud rapper, only to have his career marred by mental health struggles and admitted domestic violence . Onfroy was killed during a robbery outside a Florida car dealership in June 2018.

The documentary, directed by Sabaah Folyan, features plenty of archival footage of the rapper, as well as interviews with Onfroy’s mother Cleopatra Bernard, his ex-girlfriend Geneva Ayala, and fellow rappers and friends like Trippie Redd, Joey Badass, Ski Mask the Slump God and the late Juice Wrld.

“My son would not sleep at night,” the rapper’s mother says in the trailer. “He would tell me he hears voices.”

Onfroy’s career rise was inextricably tied to troubled past and extensive rap sheet. The rapper burst onto the scene with a series of charges to his name, and at least part of his appeal was tied to the frankness with which he discussed committing serious offenses, ranging from armed robbery — a charge stemming from a 2015 incident which predated “Look At Me!” — to resisting arrest. He spoke extensively about his violent time in juvenile detention on the No Jumper podcast, and his perceived authenticity was central to the young rapper’s appeal as his profile rose.

At the time of his death, the rapper was awaiting trial for the 2016 domestic abuse case after he was charged with beating his ex-girlfriend to the point where “the victim could not see.” Though he had pleaded not guilty and maintained his innocence, a secret recording was released in October 2018, in which he admitted to domestic abuse and other violent acts. At the time, the Miami-Dade County attorney’s office said both the prosecution and defense considered the audio recording a confession.

At one point, the allegations against XXXTentacion caused Spotify to briefly remove him from the platform’s flagship rap playlist , but the service later reversed the policy.

Also in a clip from the new trailer, XXXTentacion lays down the vocals for what would become his hit “Sad!,” which rose to Number One on the Billboard Hot 100 soon after Onfroy’s death.

Look at Me: XXXTentacion premieres on Hulu on May 26.