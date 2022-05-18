Remembering Chris Cornell: 5 touching tributes since his passing 5 years ago

Join us today as we look back with love and admiration on the life and music of late Seattle icon, singer, songwriter, and father -- Chris Cornell , whose untimely passing on May 18, 2017 at the age of 52 continues to affect family, fans, and friends in countless ways.

Listen to the music of Chris Cornell -- featuring tracks from Soundgarden, Temple of The Dog, Audioslave, and much more -- in remembrance of the singer and his impact on music

Take a look back with us below at five incredible tributes that had emerged following Cornell's passing -- from epic concert experiences to stripped-down vocal sessions -- as we remember the life and work of Chris Cornell today.

Toni Cornell + OneRepublic - August 2017

'Black Hole Sun' Isolated Vocals

Chris Cornell Statue at MoPop Seattle - 2018

I Am The Highway Tribute Concert - January 2019

Stop The Stigma

