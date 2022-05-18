ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Remembering Chris Cornell: 5 touching tributes since his passing 5 years ago

By Joe Cingrana
 3 days ago

Join us today as we look back with love and admiration on the life and music of late Seattle icon, singer, songwriter, and father -- Chris Cornell , whose untimely passing on May 18, 2017 at the age of 52 continues to affect family, fans, and friends in countless ways.

Listen to the music of Chris Cornell -- featuring tracks from Soundgarden, Temple of The Dog, Audioslave, and much more -- in remembrance of the singer and his impact on music

Take a look back with us below at five incredible tributes that had emerged following Cornell's passing -- from epic concert experiences to stripped-down vocal sessions -- as we remember the life and work of Chris Cornell today.

Toni Cornell + OneRepublic - August 2017

'Black Hole Sun' Isolated Vocals

Chris Cornell Statue at MoPop Seattle - 2018

I Am The Highway Tribute Concert - January 2019

Stop The Stigma

Throughout the month of May, Mental Health Awareness Month, Audacy will highlight some of our past heart-to-heart talks, in an effort to help raise awareness and reduce the stigma surrounding struggles with mental health and addiction.

I’m Listening aims to encourage those who are dealing with mental health issues to understand they are not alone. If you or anyone you know is struggling with depression or anxiety, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741-741. You can also find more resources here .

For more mental health content, special edition artist interviews, resources, and more head to Imlistening.org . 365 days a year, I’m Listening is here to provide us all with moments of kindness, community, and support.

