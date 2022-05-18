ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Red Sox fan catches two home runs from Astros in same inning at Fenway Park

By John Healy
Audacy
Audacy
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H0Hlu_0fiIWHft00

Catching a home run at a baseball game is no easy feat. Catching two in the same game? That’s a whole lot tougher, maybe near impossible.

Two in one inning? Well, that’s exactly what happened at Fenway Park Tuesday night.

While the Astros put a beatdown on the Red Sox, on lucky fan sitting in the Green Monster walked away with two souvenirs off the bats of Houston Astros in the second inning of a 13-4 loss.

The first home run the fan caught came off the bat of Jeremy Peña, which the fan caught after it ricocheted off the row behind him. A few batters later, Yuli Gurriel sent another shot to the Green Monster and there was the same fan, catching the ball on the fly.

Of course, the fan picked the perfect game and perfect seats for this to happen.

There are 269 seats on the Green Monster and eight home runs were hit Tuesday night at Fenway Park — with four of them toward the Green Monster — so the odds were actually in his favor to at least catch one.

But two in one inning is what makes it so unique.

Perhaps this fan should buy some lotto tickets next.

