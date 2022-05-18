ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Dispatcher Who Allegedly Hung Up on Buffalo Shooting 911 Call Put on Leave

By Chloe Mayer
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago
A 911 dispatcher who hung up on a woman calling for help while the mass shooting unfolded is now reportedly on leave awaiting a disciplinary...

Cynthia Hall
3d ago

She should be terminated because even if it wasn't a shooting at the store it could have been a domestic violence situation ware the person was whispering, and that person was hiding she should have known how to handle the call because it was an emergency. SMH

COVID*SUCKS*
3d ago

Any 911 dispatcher who dares hang up on a caller during any situation should have to stand in the Town's Square and face the people she/he did not assist!! Never hide her/him from the people!

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

