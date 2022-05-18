Russian Colonel Killed in Ukraine During Botched River Crossing—Report
Colonel Denis Klozov had taken over the role two months ago, replacing his killed...www.newsweek.com
I can't imagine that the Russian people are fine with the way things are going. Eventually, you would think the people would say ENOUGH IS ENOUGH!!!!
So this is how it is all going to end. One cancer ridden megalomaniac with 6800 nuclear war heads, is going to take the whole world down. In his eyes he has no choice.
Russia should have read red storm rising!! Tom Clancy has it right about Russian military!! 🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔
