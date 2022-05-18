ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russian Colonel Killed in Ukraine During Botched River Crossing—Report

By Giulia Carbonaro
Newsweek
 3 days ago
Colonel Denis Klozov had taken over the role two months ago, replacing his killed...

FIXITANDMOVEON
3d ago

I can't imagine that the Russian people are fine with the way things are going. Eventually, you would think the people would say ENOUGH IS ENOUGH!!!!

Peter Mohr
2d ago

So this is how it is all going to end. One cancer ridden megalomaniac with 6800 nuclear war heads, is going to take the whole world down. In his eyes he has no choice.

Gary Slomczynski
3d ago

Russia should have read red storm rising!! Tom Clancy has it right about Russian military!! 🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔

