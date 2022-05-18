ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Australian PM Scott Morrison flattens schoolboy during football match

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I5Dvk_0fiIVq5l00

Australian prime minister Scott Morrison accidentally knocked over a schoolboy during a friendly football game in Tasmania .

Footage, shared by 9News Australia, shows Mr Morrison passing the ball, before losing his balance and falling on top of a child.

The incident, which happened during a visit to the Devonport Strikers Soccer Club, is reminiscent of Boris Johnson clattering into a boy during a rugby match in Japan in 2015.

Australians go to the polls on 21 May, for the country’s first election since 2019, where Mr Morrison is hoping for re-election.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Australian Labor topples conservatives; PM faces early tests

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s center-left opposition party toppled the conservative government after almost a decade in power, and Prime Minister-elect Anthony Albanese in his Saturday election victory speech promised sharper reductions in greenhouse gas emissions while he faces an early foreign policy test. Prime Minister Scott Morrison...
CHINA
Daily Mail

Fishing vessel carrying dozens of people is stopped by Sri Lanka headed for a 'foreign country' on eve of the Australian election - as senior minister sounds a warning

A fishing vessel carrying dozens of people has been stopped by the Sri Lankan navy amid warnings that people smuggling could ramp up after election day. A fishing boat and two dinghies headed for a 'foreign country' were intercepted off the Batticaloa coast on Wednesday. The Sri Lankan navy said...
AUSTRALIA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Morrison
Person
Boris Johnson
BBC

Australian election 2022: Millions vote for next leader

Millions of Australians are heading to the polls on Saturday for the country's first election since 2019. It sees Prime Minister Scott Morrison go up against one of the country's longest serving politicians, Labor Leader Anthony Albanese. The rising cost of living and climate change have shaped up as two...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Mark McGowan predicts that Western Australia will decide the outcome of the election - and his state will get more attention as a result

West Australian Premier Mark McGowan says the state's federal seats could decide the election outcome. When it comes to deciding the next federal government, West Australian voters have the power, Mr McGowan says. The Labor leader says voters in his state could 'very easily' determine the outcome of Saturday's poll.
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Factbox-Australian Democracy at a Glance

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australians will vote in a general election on Saturday. The two main groups are the ruling conservative Liberal-National coalition and the opposition Labor Party, and there is a competitive cohort of independent and minor party candidates. Here are some facts on how elections work in Australia:. *...
AUSTRALIA
The Associated Press

Economy, China, climate dominate as Australia set for polls

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australians will go to the polls on Saturday following a six-week campaign that has focused on pandemic-fueled inflation, climate change and fears of a Chinese military outpost being established less than 2,000 kilometers (1,200 miles) off Australia’s shore. Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s conservative coalition...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Australians#Schoolboy#9news Australia
Daily Mail

British chef Nigella Lawson celebrates the Labor Party's election win as Anthony Albanese becomes the new PM: 'What a night to be in Australia!'

Nigella Lawson is currently in Australia filming the upcoming season of My Kitchen Rules. And the British chef was getting in the spirt of election night, sharing her celebratory thoughts after Anthony Albanese was declared the new Prime Minister. 'What a night to be in Australia!' the 62-year-old wrote on...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Associated Press

Australia’s would-be PM Albanese shaped by humble start

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — The son of a single mother who raised him on a pension, Anthony Albanese had a humble start to life for a politician who could become Australia’s prime minister on Saturday. His financially precarious upbringing in government-owned housing in Sydney fundamentally formed the politician...
AUSTRALIA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Japan
Country
Australia
NewsBreak
Sports
CNBC

Australian election heads for tight finish as major parties struggle

Voting in Australia's general election ended on Saturday with early returns showing both Prime Minister Scott Morrison's conservative coalition and the Labor opposition losing ground to smaller parties and climate-focused independents. The struggles of the two major parties, amid growing voter dissatisfaction over policies, candidate selection and integrity, raised the...
POLITICS
BBC

Australia election: Anthony Albanese vows unity after Labor seizes power

Australia has elected its first Labor government in almost a decade and Anthony Albanese as prime minister, ousting Scott Morrison's coalition. Mr Albanese told jubilant supporters that Australians had "voted for change". However it is still unclear whether he can secure a majority. The centre-left leader vowed to bring people...
POLITICS
CNBC

Australia ousts conservatives after nine years, Prime Minister Morrison concedes

Prime Minister Scott Morrison conceded defeat after an election on Saturday and the opposition Labor Party was set to end almost a decade of conservative rule. In at least five affluent Liberal-held seats, so-called "teal independents" looked set to win, tapping voter anger over inaction on climate change after some of the worst floods and fires hit Australia.
AUSTRALIA
The Independent

Parliament could burn down ‘any day’, says Andrea Leadsom

A former cabinet minister has urged MPs to "get on" with renovating parliament as she warned the ageing estate could burn down "any day" in a blaze similar to that which destroyed France's Notre Dame cathedral in 2017.Andrea Leadsom, the MP for South Northamptonshire and former business secretary, said her colleagues must make a decision soon on how to proceed with repairing the Houses of Parliament.Built between 1860 and 1860, parliament requires major repairs including restoration work, asbestos removal, fire safety improvements, renewal of wiring and conservation work.A report published earlier this year showed that restoring the Palace of Westminster...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Associated Press

Australia PM Morrison defends record despite election loss

SYDNEY (AP) — Scott Morrison said his conservative government had left Australia in a robust condition, even as voters on Saturday punished him for his handling of issues including climate change and the pandemic that helped return the center-left opposition to power for the first time in almost a decade.
CHINA
Daily Mail

Meet the Channel Nine robot that will send losers packing with a Scott Morrison inspired ukulele during its live coverage of the vote count

Channel 9 has swapped out their infamous election night boot for a ukulele in a not-so-subtle reference to Scott Morrison's cringeworthy 60 Minutes interview. The ukulele will feature across the network's election coverage and 'send candidates packing to Cuba' as votes are tallied and they're ruled out of the race.
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

Novak Djokovic braced for testing French Open defence after ‘very tough’ draw

Novak Djokovic admits he faces a tough challenge to defend his French Open title.Djokovic, who beat 13-time champion Rafael Nadal on his way to victory last year, is in the same half of the draw as the Spaniard and could meet him in a blockbuster quarter-final.Also lurking in a lop-sided draw is teenage sensation Carlos Alcaraz and world number three Alexander Zverev.Djokovic said: “Yeah, I had a look at the draw. I think every player always looks at the entire draw and studies it in a way.“You can only focus on your next challenge and match. And, of course, it’s...
TENNIS
The Independent

The Independent

658K+
Followers
213K+
Post
305M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy