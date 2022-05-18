ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Donald Trump Scored Key Ally for 2024 Election Last Night

By Katherine Fung
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The winner in Pennsylvania's GOP gubernatorial primary has supported Trump in his attacks on the integrity of the 2020 presidential...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 850

Cynthia Lusk
3d ago

yes Ruth you are Right. He HAS BEEN the best president this country has had for generations. I plan to vote for him again in 2024. Hope you don't mind the use of my free will and right to vote as an American citizen.

Reply(133)
275
Jockenhoefer
2d ago

Yea Pennsylvania is the state that blocked off windows with cardboard boxes and kicked all the republican poll watchers out. Everyone involved in that election cycle needs to be removed from off and barred from participation.

Reply(50)
142
Delta1
2d ago

Everything was way better under Trump. The Biden administration is all about corruption, lies, inflation, high gas prices, war, illegal immigration, food shortages and violent crime.

Reply(18)
120
Related
POLITICO

Joe Manchin announced Wednesday that he would vote against a bill to provide abortion protections. That means not even a simple Senate majority will vote for it.

The West Virginia Democrat said the bill goes further than codifying Roe v. Wade. The latest: Joe Manchin opposes Democrats’ abortion rights bill the Senate is voting on Wednesday, ensuring that the legislation will not even receive a simple majority. The West Virginia Democrat, who generally supports abortion restrictions,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Texas State
Local
Pennsylvania Elections
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Daily Mail

The Democratic Party and Kamala Harris are ranked the most UNPOPULAR out of nine political figures and institutions including Trump, Biden, DeSantis, Disney the Supreme Court and the Republican Party, new poll shows

The Democratic Party and Vice President Kamala Harris are less popular and viewed more unfavorably than the Republican Party, former President Donald Trump and even Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. A new NBC News poll published Monday shows that when Americans were asked their feelings towards entities and individuals, the Democratic...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Sheridan Media

Longtime Wyo County Clerk: Democrats Registering As GOP To Vote In Cheney Race

This story first appeared on Cowboy State Daily. Some Wyoming Democrats are switching parties to register as Republicans for the upcoming primary election, according to a longtime county clerk, prompting her to urge voters to practice their own form of election integrity. Incumbent U.S. Representative Liz Cheney, who was censured...
WYOMING STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Wolf
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Chris Stigall
Person
Josh Shapiro
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Lou Barletta
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Republicans#Gop#Democrat
MSNBC

Why the push to ‘expunge’ Trump’s second impeachment is so odd

No one was surprised in early 2020 when Donald Trump’s first impeachment trial wrapped up in his favor. It would’ve taken a two-thirds majority in the Senate to convict the then-president, and the Republican simply had too many partisan loyalists in the chamber to reach such a threshold.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
The Independent

Defeated GOP primary candidate blames Sean Hannity for her loss accusing him of ‘flat out lies’

Defeated Pennsylvania Senate candidate Kathy Barnette has placed blame for her third-place finish in Tuesday’s Republican primary squarely on the shoulders of Fox News host Sean Hannity. In a video posted to her Twitter account early on Wednesday morning, Ms Barnette thanked her supporters, but pivoted to attacking the Fox commentator.“I do want to say: never forget what Sean Hannity did in this race. Almost single-handedly, Sean Hannity sowed seeds of disinformation, flat-out lies every night for the past five days. And that was just extremely hard to overcome, apparently”.Ms Barnette’s grievance with Hannity stems from his decision to...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
952K+
Followers
94K+
Post
834M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy