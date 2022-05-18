ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asperger's Symptoms Explained After Elon Musk Mocked Over Disorder

By Matthew Impelli
 3 days ago
esther evans
2d ago

My husband has Aspbergers and he is a wonderful human being, husband and father. It saddens me to think this condition is mocked and I guess I would have to say that those who mock it have a condition far worse.

None yur buisness
2d ago

It doesn't matter what he has . He is a genius . And works everyday . And fights for us to make the United States a better place. He amazing in my book .

Marilyn Covey
3d ago

Musk is a roll model! My 18 yo grandson also has Aspergers and is graduating from high school and junior college in the same week!

