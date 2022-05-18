ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

80% of Baltimore 911 calls are non-emergencies. A new plan will make the department more efficient, officials say.

By Lea Skene, Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46hHW3_0fiIVASb00
Michael Harrison, Baltimore Police commissioner (left), shares the podium with Brandon Scott, mayor of Baltimore at city police headquarters as Baltimore officials implement their SMART policing initiative Wednesday, May 18, 2022. Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun/TNS

If you call 911 to report a stolen package in Baltimore, dispatchers will soon ask you to do it over the phone or online, instead of sending a police officer to respond in person.

If you report someone having a behavioral health crisis, a social worker will be dispatched instead of the cops. Non-emergency calls and minor car accidents will trigger similar non-police responses.

The goal is to make the Baltimore Police Department more efficient amid persistent staffing shortages and rising gun violence, according to city leaders.

Police Commissioner Michael Harrison announced the new initiative Wednesday, calling it SMART policing, which stands for “strategic management and alternative response tactics.” He said the goal is decreasing violent crime by freeing up sworn officers to focus more on proactive patrols, community policing and emergency calls: “To be efficient with our ever-shrinking resources , to be effective in where we’re spending our time and what we’re asking officers to do.”

Officials said 80% of police calls for service are non-emergencies.

Mayor Brandon Scott gave the example of a stolen vehicle.

“We send a police officer — lights and sirens — to a home that we know the car isn’t at,” Scott said. “Meanwhile, we could be using the technology for things we have, like license plate readers, to actually look for the car.”

Although similar changes have been made in other cities, Scott said he expects initial blowback because some aspects of the plan are “totally new and foreign to Baltimore.”

But, he said, deploying patrol officers to deal with minor issues is not making neighborhoods safer.

“We have been operating this way since 911 was created. Nothing has really changed,” Scott said. “We have to evolve our way of thinking when it comes to policing and public safety.”

Much of the plan involves expanding existing practices, including a pilot program launched last year to dispatch social workers to behavioral health calls and the department’s telephone reporting unit , which allows people to report certain crimes — such as theft or burglary — over the phone or online.

Harrison said the expanded telephone reporting unit will be staffed mostly with civilians, part of his recent push to create more civilian positions in the department and get more sworn officers on the street. Officers recovering from injuries or illness will supplement the team.

Like many other police departments , the agency has struggled to recruit new officers and maintain staffing levels during the pandemic. Harrison said the efficiency measures will help ease some of the staffing crunch, though recruiting remains a top priority.

Meanwhile, Baltimore continues to experience a staggering level of violence and homicides. So far in 2022, the police department has recorded 125 homicides — slightly more than this time last year — which puts the city on track to exceed 300 homicides for the eighth year running.

A rash of shootings last week prompted growing outcry from residents and elected officials after two mass shootings left 10 people wounded last Tuesday — the first around lunchtime when one shooter fired an estimated 60 rounds from an assault rifle in East Baltimore. Then there was a double homicide Thursday night when a pregnant woman and her fiancé were shot outside their home. In the early hours of Friday morning, a high school junior was killed at an after-prom party.

Harrison said his SMART policing initiative will allow officers to focus on preventing and responding to violent crime, including with more visible police presence in areas where violence is most common. He said that’s something consistently asked for by residents.

“We hope to have a deterrent effect,” he said, cautioning that simply having more police officers on the street won’t address the root causes of violence.

Harrison highlighted similar changes he implemented as police chief in New Orleans before coming to Baltimore in 2019.

Back in 2017, Harrison announced a new online reporting tool for New Orleans residents that he said then would improve emergency response times because officers would spend less time on low-priority calls for service. He said the changes improved morale and productivity in the force there.

Shortly after taking office as Baltimore police commissioner, Harrison presented a comprehensive crime plan that included new performance goals to ensure response times of 10 minutes or less for “highest priority calls where life or property is in immediate danger.”

The plan also called for officers to spend about a third of their day — when not responding to calls — engaging with the community and taking other “proactive efforts.”

The new initiative will be instrumental in making those goals a reality, Harrison said this week.

“But I want to be very clear. This is not the absence of building a case and prosecuting these crimes,” he said. “It’s only creating an alternative initial response.”

In addition to dispatching social workers and expanding telephone and online reporting, Harrison said a third-party vendor trained in accident investigation will start responding to fender benders and other minor traffic accidents with no injuries and no suspected drunk driving. He said a pilot program is expected to launch this summer.

The final piece of the initiative focuses on security alarms, which are currently a huge time suck for officers because many are set off accidentally or in error, triggering an automatic officer response. Officials said the department responded to about 28,000 false alarm calls last year alone.

Police department leaders are working with City Council members on updated legislation to address those false alarms, pushing for an ordinance that would authorize the department to discontinue an automatic response to locations that have recorded five false alarms in a calendar year. The current ordinance allows up to 15 times, which officials said is out of line with other major cities.

Comments / 7

Related
CBS Baltimore

Neighbors Demand Action On Baltimore’s Persistent Violent Crime As Mayor, Council Talk Strategy

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore is again on track to surpass 300 homicides and with crime surging, many neighbors are demanding action. “Once it gets dark, I do not come outside. Everywhere you turn, there’s a shooting here, a shooting there,” said Cory, who lives in a Southwest Baltimore community plagued by shootings.  Cory, who declined to give his last name, has dealt with so much loss—friends and loved ones killed. He lives in a neighborhood filled with vacant homes and shootings almost daily. Vacant buildings in Southwest Baltimore; photo by Mike Hellgren “There’s so much going on today that it terrifies me. It really...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandon Scott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baltimore Police#New Orleans
Wbaltv.com

Assailant in Lochearn assault, attempted carjacking in police custody

LOCHEARN, Md. — Baltimore County police took a person into custody Friday afternoon after a reported assault and attempted carjacking. According to preliminary information from police, officers were called around 3 p.m. to Old Court and Greenwood roads in the Lochearn area for an assault in progress. Police said...
LOCHEARN, MD
CBS Baltimore

Employee Shot At Owings Mills Pizza Shop

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An employee was shot Friday afternoon at a pizza shop located in a shopping center in Owings Mills, police said. Officers responded at 3 p.m. to Vocelli’s Pizza shop on the 9600 block of Reisterstown Road for a reported shooting. There, they found the victim shot at least once. The person was hospitalized, police said, but their condition is unknown. Beatrice Gallop said her brother, Donald, was the employee shot. She told WJZ he is recovering in the hospital and is expected to be okay. “I couldn’t believe it, that’s it, no body is prepared for a situation like this,” she said. “I’m grateful I didn’t hear anything about him getting killed.” Employees said Donald is a driver for the shop, and that he was inside working when he got into a fight with a cook. At some point, employees say gunfire erupted and Donald was shot. At this time no arrests have been made, and police said an investigation is ongoing. Beatrice Gallop said she’s just happy to have her brother alive. “I’m grateful to god for a miracle, that’s all I can say,” she said.    
OWINGS MILLS, MD
CBS Baltimore

Metropolitan Police Department Officer Fired Upon In Impound Parking Lot, Arrests Made

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Metropolitan Police Department Special Police Officer is reporting that someone shot at him when he encountered trespassers on a temporary impound parking lot Tuesday, according to authorities. The officer said the encounter took place on a Metropolitan Police Department impound lot located in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, police said. The officer told investigators that he encountered multiple people. He said he was fired upon after he questioned them, according to authorities. The officer returned fire. No one was injured by the flying bullets, police said. The Metropolitan Police Department arrested two teenagers following the exchange of gunfire, according to authorities. The Anne Arundel County Police Department made two arrests too, according to a police spokesman. Anne Arundel County officers detained a 16-year-old boy. They charged him with the possession of drugs with the intention to distribute them and possession of a handgun, police said. The handgun charge is unrelated to the incident at the impound parking lot, according to authorities. Additionally, county officers arrested an 18-year-old man. A fifth person is suspected to be involved and could soon face charges, county officials said. Metropolitan Police Department officers are investigating the incident.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
CBS Baltimore

Pipe Bombs, Improvised Grenades Found With Weapons Stockpile At Maryland Home, Officials Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Somerset County resident faces numerous charges after improvised bombs and a stockpile of guns were found Friday at their Princess Anne home, Maryland State Police said. It took bomb technicians hours to render the devices safe and render the home clear of any other threat. The devices were defused without incident and no injuries were reported, officials said. Deputy State Fire Marshals responded the home at 11347 Stewart Neck Road after Maryland State Police reported the devices, which were found in the home during the execution of a Search and Seizure Warrant in an investigation into malicious destruction of property. Police said three complete pipe bombs and four improvised explosive hand grenades were found in the house, along with 32 firearms that included several “military grade” weapons. The occupant of the home, who was not identified, faces felony charges of manufacturing and possession of destructive devices, officials said. He is being held without bond at the Somerset County Detention Center.
SOMERSET COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man fatally shot in South Baltimore overnight

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was shot and killed near Leadenhall overnight. Police said just before 2 a.m., they responded to the 900 block of Leadenhall for reported gunfire. Once on scene, police located a 22-year-old man with gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Documents reveal correspondence between Mosby attorneys, prosecutors

Newly unsealed documents in the federal case of Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby detail some of the correspondence between prosecutors and Mosby's attorneys. Mosby is charged with perjury and making a false statement on a loan application. Media outlets filed a request to have some of the documents unsealed,...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Owings Mills man accused of shooting pizza shop worker in Garrison

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Owings Mills man was arrested in connection with a shooting Friday at a pizza restaurant in Garrison, Baltimore County police said. Joseph Carter, 30, faces charges of first-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault and weapons violations. Witnesses said the victim was an employee of Voceli Pizza.
OWINGS MILLS, MD
The Baltimore Sun

The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore, MD
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Baltimore Sun is the largest general-circulation daily newspaper based in Maryland and provides coverage of local and regional news, events, issues, people, and industries

 https://www.baltimoresun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy