ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Parents attack Jill Biden’s message on baby formula amid weeks-long shortage: ‘Help us’

By Gino Spocchia
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SBSpP_0fiIU2af00

Parents have expressed their frustration at the United States’ ongoing baby formula shortage after First Lady Jill Biden appealed for Americans to wait for supplies from abroad.

Appearing in a video alongside US surgeon general Dr Vivek Murthy on Tuesday, Dr Biden accepted frustration at the two month shortage of infant formula.

She said her husband President Joe Biden and his team were “working around the clock” on the issue, and that parents should consult their paediatrician for advice on alternatives.

Her comments, which came days after US regulators reached a deal with baby formula maker Abbott to allow the company to restart its shuttered Michigan plant, were described by some parents as being too late.

Abbott said it will take almost ten weeks before new products begin arriving in stores, with the shortage initially beginning in February because of a nation-wide recall of baby formula.

That move has also been worsened by global supply chain disruption.

“Dr Biden, I am a grandmother with hungry grandbabies,” Twitter user Donna Evans wrote on Tuesday. “Please know the moms/dads/grandparents may appreciate your kind words of empathy but what we ask is that you help us!!!! Please be informed before these issues that impact us become a crisis, please be more involved”.

“Basically you’re saying, if your baby can hang on for however long, you may have formula produced in another country?,” another tweeted . “This message shares ZERO about help from the shortage. Babies cannot go without it.”

Others were more sympathetic about the First Lady’s comments, with many more thanking her for reassurance.

“It’s so lovely to have a First Lady who you genuinely feel cares about the situation,” argued one Twitter user. “Found myself nearly in tears as you spoke about those first few months as a parent. THANK YOU for giving this message in a thoughtful, compassionate way.”

Abbott, who is one of just four companies that produce roughly 90 per cent of all US baby formula, had been forced to close its Michigan plant production line because of safety concerns by the Food and Drug Administration ( FDA ).

Members of Congress introduced two bills on Tuesday to try to help with the shortage, while the FDA is now looking at important formula from abroad. It is unclear how long both of those will take to address the issue.

Comments / 855

Carol Torres
3d ago

While many find Jill Biden as a first Lady with empathy and kind words, I find her uncaring and not in touch with reality...she wanted to be a first Lady so bad and now that she is she could care less about American needs and lives. The media is more concerned about her popularity and comparison with other first Ladies than holding her accountable for allowing dementia Joe to destroy our country.

Reply(65)
893
Diana M Ellis
3d ago

"Wait for supplies from abroad" is her message to parents who can't find baby formula for their infants. Wait for how long? Wait to feed their babies? Wait while migrants can feed their babies? Where is the morality now?

Reply(66)
656
Lenny Maher
3d ago

I'm willing to bet the house that any politician who has infant children at home are not having a problem getting baby formula.

Reply(33)
645
Related
Daily Mail

Kamala Harris former spokesperson Symone Sanders says claims of a rift between VP and Biden are 'palace intrigue,' claims 'chaos' in her office is 'overreported' and hints negative stories are sexist

Vice President Kamala Harris' former spokesperson Symone Sanders knocked down rumors of a rift between Harris and President Joe Biden suggesting journalists are just thirsty for some drama. 'There's a lot of chatter and I just feel like people need - I don't know. Well, I do know. There's palace...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Pelosi shifts blame to GOP for formula crisis: ‘They don’t want to spend on babies who are crying for food’

Nancy Pelosi sharply rebuked her Republican rivals on Thursday at her weekly press conference and challenged Republicans to a national debate over the issue of providing funding to address a critical shortage of baby formula.Speaking to reporters, she questioned why Republicans opposed a funding bill passed by the House this week that would provide $28m to address the shortage and give the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) resources to try and prevent future issues in the market.“What's the objection? That we don't want to spend money on babies who are crying for food? Ok, let's have that debate,” she...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Daily Mail

The Democratic Party and Kamala Harris are ranked the most UNPOPULAR out of nine political figures and institutions including Trump, Biden, DeSantis, Disney the Supreme Court and the Republican Party, new poll shows

The Democratic Party and Vice President Kamala Harris are less popular and viewed more unfavorably than the Republican Party, former President Donald Trump and even Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. A new NBC News poll published Monday shows that when Americans were asked their feelings towards entities and individuals, the Democratic...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Baby formula shortage forces parents to pay $120 for single can as Target, CVS and Walgreens limit sales

An escalating baby formula shortage has forced desperate parents to pay up to $120 for a single can while top retailers Target, CVS and Walgreens have limited sales in efforts to share out supply.Families across the US are scrambling to find formula to feed their babies as the shortage reaches crisis levels, fuelled by both supply chain issues and a widespread product recall of one of the nation’s top manufacturers.A staggering 40 per cent of the top-selling baby formula were out of stock across US retailers in the week ending 24 April, according to analysis from Datasembly.In six states –...
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Kamala Harris shunned Biden and decided NOT to appear in a video with him about student loan forgiveness because she didn't want to become the 'face' of the response with progressive Democrats calling to wipe all debts

Vice President Kamala Harris reportedly backed out of appearing in a video with President Biden on student loan forgiveness, not wanting to become the public face of a matter on which the administration was unlikely to satisfy progressives. In early April, Harris' office began collaborating with Biden's on a video...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Vivek Murthy
Person
Jill Biden
Daily Mail

'This should have been done ages ago': Furious parents blast Biden as he FINALLY invokes emergency powers to stem baby formula shortage and orders Pentagon planes to fly in shipments from overseas - after WEEKS of stalling while kids went hungry

President Joe Biden was blasted by outraged parents who believe his 'incompetent' administration waited too long to address the nationwide baby formula shortage that has left families scrambling to find ways to feed their infants. Biden, on Wednesday evening, invoked the Defense Production Act to boost baby formula production and...
U.S. POLITICS
Fox News

Tucker: This is the cause of the baby formula crisis

At a press conference back on March 24th of this year, Joe Biden announced that thanks to the regime change war he's decided to voluntarily wage in Eastern Europe, our country—the United States—will soon face food shortages. Food shortages are "going to be real," Biden said. Now, the...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infant Formula#Baby Formula#Americans
News 12

The New Normal: Biden administration warns that the US could see surge of COVID-19

News 12's Elizabeth Hashagen was joined by Dr. Sharon Nachman to talk about a possible surge of COVID-19 infections in the fall and winter. The Biden administration is warning the United States could see 100 million coronavirus infections and a potentially significant wave of deaths this fall and winter, driven by new Omicron subvariants that have shown a remarkable ability to escape immunity. Several experts agreed that a major wave this fall and winter is possible given waning immunity from vaccines and infections, loosened restrictions and the rise of variants better able to escape immune protections.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Twitter
The Independent

Nearly half of Republican voters think US should give baby formula to non-citizens

Despite outcry from their elected officials in recent days, nearly half of Republican voters believe that the United States should provide baby formula to non-citizens at the country’s southern border. Republican lawmakers and right wing pundits have lashed out at President Joe Biden this week for continuing to provide formula to babies coming to the country with their families amid a nationwide shortage, with several conservative leaders referencing the alleged prioritization of “illegal babies” and “illegal mothers.” GOP voters, however, are not exactly rallying around the nativist attacks on migrant mothers and their babies. A new poll from YouGov conducted...
U.S. POLITICS
FOXBusiness

Pelosi says 'indictment' might be needed over baby formula shortage

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi suggested Tuesday that criminal charges could be brought over the ongoing baby formula shortage in the U.S., saying that an "indictment" might be needed once investigations into what caused the crisis have concluded. Pelosi raised the possibility of prosecution during a press conference with fellow Democrats,...
STURGIS, MI
Fox News

Politico reports Biden is ‘finally’ going to stop ‘trying to work with GOP’ and instead go on ‘attack’

A recent Politico piece reported that President Joe Biden is "finally" rethinking efforts to reach across the aisle and work with Republican lawmakers because of their "obstructionism." On Sunday, Politico’s John Lemire began his piece declaring, "The fever didn’t break. And for the Biden White House, efforts at bipartisanship have...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Examiner

There weren’t any baby formula shortages when Trump was president

While speaking before the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers convention in Chicago last week, President Joe Biden went off the rails about shortages from when Donald Trump was in office. Biden claimed that Trump's supporters had forgotten about those times. In reality, it's impossible to forget about them, considering that...
CHICAGO, IL
The Independent

The Independent

658K+
Followers
213K+
Post
305M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy