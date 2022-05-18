ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Audit: UIA failed to protect residents’ tax info

By Matt Jaworowski
WLNS
WLNS
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Fo1Y4_0fiITIap00

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — A new audit highlighted another mistake for Michigan’s Unemployment Insurance Agency.

The audit, released this month by the state’s Office of the Auditor General , found that the agency which was riddled with fraudulent claims during the start of the COVID-19 pandemic also fell short of adequately protecting residents’ tax information.

The primary objective listed in the audit was to discern whether the UIA or the Department of Technology, Management and Budget adequately implemented security and access controls over its two systems, MiDAS and MiWAM.

MiDAS — the Michigan Integrated Data Automated System — is used by the UIA to collect unemployment taxes from employers and pay out unemployment benefits to people who qualify. MiWAM — the Michigan Web Account Manager — is the system that allows people collecting unemployment benefits to manage their claims.

According to the audit, the UIA is responsible for ensuring the security of both systems, while the DTMB and its outsourced vendor are responsible for maintaining the infrastructure. The audit concluded that the DTMB was effective, but the UIA fell short on security measures.

The audit found through sampling that the UIA did not perform a background check on an estimated 80% of its employees and 60% of them did not complete safeguard training from the Internal Revenue Service. It also found an estimated 69% of former UIA employees still had access to MiDAS and 67% still had access to remotely log into state networks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Mwy14_0fiITIap00
A courtesy of photo of UIA Director Julia Dale. (Courtesy: LEO)

“The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency has made significant operational changes over the past six months to enhance responsiveness and problem-solving. After more than a decade of disinvestment in UIA, there is still more work to do,” UIA Director Julia Dale said in a statement.

Dale, who has worked for the state and held leadership roles for more than 20 years, was leading the DTMB when Gov. Whitmer appointed her to take over the UIA last October. She took over when acting director Liza Estlund Olsen stepped down. Estlund Olsen took over for Steve Gray, who resigned in November 2020 as complaints piled up against the UIA for struggling to register and disperse unemployment funds.

Dale said a new criminal history check and fingerprinting policy was issued last month and that all state users who have access to federal tax information must go through IRS safeguard training. An internal controls analyst will also be required to monitor logs and records on a weekly basis and access to MiDAS will now only be granted on a case-by-case basis, depending on an employee’s job description.

“With these changes, UIA has in place robust policies and practices that we are confident will begin to restore the public’s confidence in our agency,” Dale stated.

The UIA has been a key target for criticism in the state’s handling of the pandemic. More than $4.3 billion were wrongly paid out to people who should not have qualified for unemployment benefits.

UIA officials blame miscommunication between the U.S. Department of Labor on the mix-up, saying they used the wrong criteria to determine eligibility. Earlier this month, the state announced people who mistakenly received that money will no longer be forced to pay it back .

Multiple employees at the UIA, including a former claims manager and a woman hired to help handle the onslaught of new cases , have been charged with fraud for their roles in skimming from the agency. The claims manager has pleaded guilty to approving knowingly fraudulent claims in exchange for kickbacks. He is set to be sentenced in July.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 2

Related
radioresultsnetwork.com

Michigan Small Businesses To Receive $236 Million In Federal Help

U.S. Senators Gary Peters (MI) and Debbie Stabenow (MI) today announced that the U.S. Department of the Treasury will be providing up to $236,990,950 to the state of Michigan as part of the State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI). This federal investment will be used to expand small business lending programs and a venture capital fund investment program. This funding comes after the Senators successfully led efforts to enact significant funding for the program as part of the American Rescue Plan Act that was signed into law last year and urged the Treasury Department to use these relief funds for small businesses to restore and strengthen domestic manufacturing. Peters and Stabenow also championed the original language that established the program in the Small Business Jobs Act of 2010 as members of the U.S. House and Senate, respectively.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Business
Local
Michigan Government
WNEM

Residents in favor of potential $500 rebate during time of need

Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan residents are feeling the financial pinch as inflation continues to hit wallets. On Thursday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Republican-led legislature proposed new plans to cut taxes but remain at odds as to how they will get it done. Whitmer is calling for a one-time $500...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Flint Journal

Michigan unemployment agency failed to protect confidential information, audit finds

LANSING, MI – A recent audit found some holes in the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency’s security controls that protect sensitive information. The state’s Office of the Auditor General laid out six findings in a May 17 audit on the agency’s two key systems—MiDAS, an information system that collects unemployment taxes and pays benefits, and MiWAM, an online system where people can file unemployment claims.
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer proposes $500 tax rebate

LANSING, Mich. – The Michigan State Capitol is awash in money, both federal and tax revenue. The take so far in Michigan tax revenue alone has blown by what was estimated, conservatively $2.8 billion. Now there are dueling proposals about how to get it back to you. Michigan Governor...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uia#The Michigan Web Account
ClickOnDetroit.com

Longtime Michigan unemployment worker helps 2 friends who stole $1.6 million with 123 false claims

A longtime Michigan unemployment worker helped two of her friends who filed more than 123 false claims to steal $1.6 million in benefits, officials said. A criminal complaint filed Wednesday (May 18) says that between March 2020 and June 2021, Kiannia Mitchell, 32, of Romulus, and Angela Johnson, 47, of Detroit, operated a scheme to file and/or access more than 123 Pandemic Unemployment Assistance claims. The pair stole about $1.6 million in federal funds that were meant for PUA and UIA benefit payments, according to authorities.
DETROIT, MI
WLNS

Bart Goldberg on his priorities in Congress

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Capital Rundown caught up with Democrat Bart Goldberg who is running against incumbent Republican Tim Walberg in Michigan’s fifth congressional district. In this week’s Rundown, he explained why he thinks the best one for the job. “There are so many issues where Washington DC has really failed to address the […]
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
IRS
FingerLakes1.com

Michigan drivers may qualify for a refund- up to $400

Millions of Michigan drivers received an automatic payment earlier this month. Each driver got $400 per vehicle. What is New York’s DPAL program and do I qualify for it?. The refunds are due to a budget surplus from the Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association (MCCA) fund. In December 2021 Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced that MCCA approved a $3 billion refund for customers that hold auto insurance policies. Read more about it here.
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

Whitmer signs legislation to combat opioid crisis

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A three-bill package was signed Thursday that will funnel $800 million dollars into treatment, prevention and mental health in response to the opioid crisis. The opioid crisis touches families across our state, which is why it’s so crucial to ensure that Michiganders facing substance use issues have the support and resources […]
LANSING, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Attorney for jobless claimants asks judge to stop Michigan from garnishing their wages

A lawyer speaking on behalf of claimants who were told they were overpaid benefits during the pandemic argued Tuesday that the courts need to intervene and stop Michigan’s Unemployment Insurance Agency from garnishing wages and seizing tax refunds from those claimants. David Blanchard, who is representing the claimants in a lawsuit against the agency, made the argument at a Michigan Court of Claims hearing Tuesday in Lansing. ...
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Whitmer wants to end Michigan’s retirement tax: How it works

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer wants to repeal the state’s retirement tax -- here’s a look at how the tax works and why she wants to end it. The Michigan retirement tax, as it works today, was written into the state’s tax code back in 2011, as part of a major overhaul of the tax code under Gov. Rick Snyder. Before then, Michigan was one of 14 states that didn’t tax retirees on their pensions.
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

WLNS

13K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy