Signing ceremony honors 74 FWCS students entering workforce

Fort Wayne Community Schools celebrated its first ever Employee of the Year Wednesday when Superintendent Mark Daniel surprised Study Elementary Secretary/Treasurer Sharon McGhee with the honor.
Stacie Light, director of school food and nutrition for Warsaw Community Schools, issued a parent letter notifying the community that there will be changes to the school meals program, which is funded by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, school corporations across...
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — Southside High School is turning the clocks back. The school celebrated 100 years with food and presentations going back to the 1920s when it all started. Hospitality teacher Lashawnda Martin says this idea was fitting for her class. “We came up with, oh, lunches...
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — The City of Fort Wayne’s Office of Housing and Neighborhood Services (OHNS) is releasing its application for HOME Investment Partnerships American Rescue Plan (HOME-ARP) Non-Congregate Emergency Shelter funds. Qualified nonprofit agencies are invited to submit proposals for funding to provide low-barrier, non-congregate emergency...
Volunteers are being celebrated for their time and work in the city on Wednesday.
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The layout for a new Foster Park golf course is coming into form. Designers presented their plan Thursday evening to a few dozen community members. Many expressed support for the plan, while some neighbors shared concerns over changing the walking paths. Planners say this course...
The Beaman Home Board of Directors appointed Renea Salyer as executive director, it was announced Friday in a news release. Salyer will be responsible for the overall strategic and operational responsibility for The Beaman Home’s staff, volunteers, programs, expansion and execution of its mission. She begins her employment with The Beaman Home on June 1.
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – One year ago, police forces and the community came together to discuss the changes that could be made to unite the city. After the George Floyd protests in Downtown Fort Wayne, WANE 15 gave leaders in the city and community the opportunity to share thoughts and opinions in a panel discussion.
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The way Allen County Commissioner Richard Beck sees it, buying a vacant building at 1300 S. Clinton St. downtown would allow the county to consolidate the criminal justice system and county administrative offices with one building purchase. And it would allow for the sale...
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — The City of Fort Wayne’s Goshen Avenue Improvements Project received the 2021 APWA-Indiana Chapter Public Works Project of the Year in the Transportation category. The $5.3 million Goshen Avenue Improvements Project features a roundabout that improved traffic flow, incorporated pedestrian traffic, and revitalized...
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Leo Lions took down Carroll 4-1 in the sectional (33) championship. Concordia took all five matches with New Haven in the sectional (34) semi-finals. Dwenger also took five matches from South Side to advance and in sectionals (34). Concordia and Dwenger will battle in...
PAULDING COUNTY, Ohio — A senior prank at a Paulding County school turned into playtime for a pup on Thursday. Students at Wayne Trace High School filled the hallways with balloons as a lighthearted send off before graduation. But, it wasn't only their classmates who got in on the...
North Side senior Zara Nokour signed her letter of intent to continue her basketball career at Indiana Tech on Friday.
GFL Environmental USA has received the necessary approvals to become the City of Fort Wayne’s garbage and recycling hauler effective July 1. City Council unanimously approved a contract between the City of Fort Wayne and GFL. And the City of Fort Wayne’s Board of Public Works approved the same contract.
WARSAW – Seven companies are vying for the chance to demolish one of Warsaw’s oldest eyesores. The city board of works and safety opened seven bids ranging from $178,000 to $370,000 to take down the old Arnolt building in Warsaw. The city of Warsaw is coordinating efforts to...
Bishop Luers senior Jacob Stetzel signed his letter of intent to continue his track and cross country careers at Indiana Tech on Friday.
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The two falcon chicks born on top of the Indiana Michigan Power Center now have their names and identification bands. Meet Nova and Kiri, the two newest peregrine falcons in Fort Wayne. The falcon parents have been nesting on top of the building since 2012.
