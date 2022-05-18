ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Catch A Show At Miami's First Rooftop Theatre Opening In June

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat is better than watching an outdoor movie beside the ocean, on top of the city? Miami's very first rooftop cinema is opening in a couple weeks, bringing locals and tourists their latest Summer bucket list attraction. According to TimeOut, the Rooftop Cinema Club was built on top of...

wlrn.org

'Hotel Scarface': drugs, disco, and debauchery

One of Miami’s most iconic hotels today was once party central for the cocaine cowboys. in the 1980s The Mutiny Hotel became the central base for the cocaine industry. That hotel is the main character in Roben Farzad’s book, ‘Hotel Scarface: Where Cocaine Cowboys Partied and Plotted to Control Miami,’ which is also this month’s Sundial Book Club pick.
MIAMI, FL
Miami New Times

Azealia Banks and Marina Set to Headline Wynwood Pride 2022

There's no denying that Miami Beach hosting its Pride celebration in April makes sense as a way to attract LGBTQ+ tourists to the city — New York, San Francisco, and Toronto already have world-renowned Pride celebrations that are tough to compete with. Still, it felt odd that Miami didn't host anything for Pride in June, even if it was just for the locals.
MIAMI, FL
thewestsidegazette.com

The Hungry Black Man to host International Black Food & Wine Festival

(Source Miami News Times) On the heels of the South Beach Wine & Food Festival’s annual weekend of dining and drinking, a new event is in the works. This one promises a spotlight on the culinary diversity and talents of the Black community. Starex Smith — AKA the Hungry...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Affordable Housing Art Deco Style In Little Havana

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It is an Art Deco Classic building built in the 1930s and even though it is not on South Beach, it looks like it belongs there. The vintage apartment building is in fact in Little Havana, just north of Calle Ocho. The four-unit apartment is now called “The Eileen” and has been brought back to a radiant life and put to good use. Chris Rupp is the executive director of Dade Heritage Trust, an organization dedicated to preserving history, including historically significant buildings and homes. He told CBS4, “For our first project of preservation of Naturally Occurring Affordable Housing we...
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Best of Haiti Music Festival Takes Place This Saturday

South Floridians can find a celebration of culture, history and pride in Little Haiti during the second annual Best of Haiti Music Festival. Organizers say the event, which takes place Saturday, is an extension of Haitian Flag Day that fell on a weekday this year. “It’s important to know where...
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Cuba Nostalgia 2022 Event Comes to Miami-Dade This Weekend

Fans of the nostalgic time of the music, flavors and art that is all about the Cuban culture will get a chance to experience it this weekend in Miami. Cuba Nostalgia 2022, labeled "the greatest annual Cuban cultural experience in the US," opens its doors from Friday through Sunday at the Fair Expo Center located at Tamiami Park.
MIAMI, FL
FodorsTravel

The 12 Best Beaches in Miami

Home > Destinations > USA > Florida > Miami > Beaches. All of the most incredible beaches in and around Miami for every type of traveler. It’s impossible to travel to the 305 without getting a bit sandy. Miami’s beaches are some of the best in the continental United States, and millions flock to enjoy them each year. Even though beach hopping is one of the best things to do in Miami, most Miami vacationers fail to venture beyond South Beach, and while SoBe is absolutely worth a visit, the Magic City has much more to offer. From secluded locales that will make you feel like you’re on a tropical island to family-friendly parks and kite surfing heavens, Miami truly has an oceanfront to satisfy all. Whether you’re looking for a day party, a place to enjoy with your dog, or everything in between, here are the top beaches in Miami for you and your travel style.
MIAMI, FL
#Timeout#The Rooftop Cinema Club
communitynewspapers.com

Boat, pool, picnic? Mr. Mandolin’s “The Feast” is your go-to

As the sweltering heat reaches Miami, the sun’s out, and so is everyone. From boats to beaches, pool or park picnics, and outdoor entertaining, the last thing we want to be doing is cooking in the kitchen, but rather, enjoying the outdoors. However, you must wonder, do you need to head to Publix and queue for hours on end to secure the last of the fried chicken boxes and mass-produced sides? Not really. How you may ask? Mr. Mandolin’s “The Feast” allows you to bring a slice of the Aegean coast to your home or get-together.
MIAMI, FL
calleochonews.com

The profound Superblue Miami is an escape from reality

Superblue Miami is offering you a one-of-a-kind immersive experience that’s worth a visit!. Superblue Miami is an incredibly unique immersive art and cultural experience comprising multiple installations and exhibits for attendees. There is a wide variety of activities to participate in and experiences to check out. From cafes to...
MIAMI, FL
The Infatuation

Sanguich De Miami At EEEEEATSCON

If there was ever a reason to make Miami’s official food the Cuban sandwich, it is Sanguich de Miami. If we replaced politicians with food—which isn’t the worst idea—Sanguich de Miami’s Cubano would have our vote for mayor of the city. Nowhere in Miami nails...
MIAMI, FL
miamilaker.com

Restaurants ready to serve Miami Lakers

Indoor/outdoor dining; take-out; delivery; UberEats. CRUZEIRO Brazilian Steakhouse, 7419 Miami Lakes Dr. Indoor dining; take-out; UberEats; Postmates; DoorDash. Indoor/outdoor dining, delivery. Gauchos Gourmet Market, 7357 Miami Lakes Drive. 305-384-1334. Indoor/outdoor dining, take-out, UberEats. Holiday Bakery, 7313 Miami Lakes Drive. 305-558-2180. Outdoor dining, take-out. McDonald’s, 7435 Miami Lakes Drive. 305-824-0800.
MIAMI LAKES, FL
vnexplorer.net

Miami bars Haiti’s ex-president ‘Sweet Micky’ from performing at music festival

© Hector Retamal/AFP/Getty Images North America/TNS Haitian President Michel Martelly speaks to supporters while attending the inauguration of neighborhood of Morne Lazarre, in the commune of Petion Ville, Port-au-Prince, on April 17, 2015, where 25 houses were rebuilt for families affected by the earthquake that hit Haiti in January 2010.
MIAMI, FL
communitynewspapers.com

Resilient New Park at 600 Alton Road Now Open

The city’s newest amenity features a 25,000-gallon underground cistern to collect rainwater. The City of Miami Beach welcomed a sprawling 3-acre resilient park at 600 Alton Rd on Monday, May 16. This important addition is set to transform the South Beach experience and connect neighboring communities in a way that’s never been done before.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
WGAU

Rapper Lil Meech accused of stealing luxury watches in Miami

MIAMI — Rapper-actor Lil Meech, a protege of hip-hop star 50 Cent, is accused of being involved in a scheme to steal watches worth hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of watches, authorities said. The 22-year-old musician, whose real name is Demetrius Edward Flenory Jr., was arrested on Saturday...
MIAMI, FL
palmbeachillustrated.com

FlyBird Lands in Delray Beach

Michael Salmon’s chickens may be earthbound, but the chef is reaching for greater heights. After working in Manhattan, the classically trained Salmon decided to recapture his childhood love of grilling that he learned from his father and grandfather and share it with diners at FlyBird in Delray Beach. “Chicken...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
calleochonews.com

What Reinaldo Valdes Realtor for 52 Years, Says About the State of Real-Estate in Miami

Reinaldo Valdes is one of the most well-known and respected realtors in Miami with his 52 plus years of experience. It is with great pleasure that we at Calle Ocho News bring you some insight into the Miami real estate market of 2022. To do this we sat down with a local realtor serving Miami-Dade County in many ways for the past 52 years Reinaldo “Rey” Valdes whom is also the founder of Global Compass Real Estate Investments Corp..
MIAMI, FL
fb101.com

New in 2022: South Florida’s Most Exciting Restaurant Openings

From authentic Latin cuisine to an array of culinary creations that meld flavors and ingredients from around the world, South Florida is home to a quickly growing, world-class restaurant scene. Check out some of South Florida’s hottest and newest dining destinations below. The Blue Dog Cookhouse & Bar. New...
FLORIDA STATE

