Shooting along SR 135 in Palmyra where SUV was stopped kills 2

Lawrence Co. - A Carlisle man has been arrested on five charges after speeding in Lawrence County. On Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at approximately 11:28 p.m., Trooper Sam Gillespie was patrolling SR 37 north of SR 58 in Bedford when he observed a vehicle traveling north on SR 37, later identified as a Black 2012 Dodge Avenger, that appeared to be traveling above the posted speed limit. Trooper Gillespie was able to confirm his suspicions of the vehicle's excessive speed by utilizing his radar which showed the vehicle was traveling 76-mph in a 55-mph zone. Trooper Gillespie conducted a traffic stop on SR 37 near SR 54 and while approaching the vehicle, the driver took off northbound with Gillespie following in pursuit.

LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO