In celebration of their official listing on the National Register of Historic Places, the Harrison Hill Neighborhood Association will host a Home & Garden Tour on Saturday, June 11th from 10am to 4pm. “Our last Home Tour in 2015 was a 100-year-old birthday party for our neighborhood. Our recent recognition on the National Register gives us another exciting reason to welcome people into our beautiful neighborhood and historic homes,” stated Alex Krouse, President of the Harrison Hill Neighborhood Association.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO