Jamie Carragher takes swipe at Gary Neville after Man Utd legend and Salford owner sacks third manager in two years

By Etienne Fermie
 4 days ago
JAMIE CARRAGHER has mocked Gary Neville after Salford City sacked yet another manager.

Man United legend Neville, 47, has often spoken of the importance of giving managers time while appearing as a pundit on Sky Sports.

Gary Neville's Salford have sacked another manager Credit: Getty
Jamie Carragher mocked his Sky Sports pal Credit: Rex

But as Salford owner, his club have repeatedly wielded the axe.

Graham Alexander was sacked last season, before Richie Wellens received the same fate just four months later.

Now 14 months on Gary Bowyer has has been axed, and Carragher was keen to point out his Sky colleague's double standards.

He cheekily tweeted: "@GNev2 puts more people out of work than Boris Johnson."

Many fans have harked back to a Neville tweet from January 2018, when Watford sacked Marco Silva.

He wrote at the time: "The scary thing is that a large % of people now actually support these sackings as they’ve become accustomed to it…

"How can you build a football team without getting 2-3 years.

"A rule change is required to moderate sackings of managers mid season in their first year at a club."

Neville hasn't directly spoken about the sacking of Bowyer.

But a club statement read: "A meeting was held earlier today and the Club has made the decision to terminate Gary Bowyer’s contract along with Assistant Manager Billy Barr.

"The Club would like to thank Gary and Billy for their hard work over the last season, and we wish them all the best for their future roles within football.

"An announcement regarding the role of First Team Manager will be made in due course."

Salford finished tenth in League Two - seven points off the play-off places.

Lat season they achieved a best ever eighth-place finish under Bowyer - but only managed a point more than they got this year.

Gary Bowyer has been sacked by Salford Credit: Rex

