COVID-19 cases in the Americas surge, driven by the U.S., PAHO says

SAO PAULO, May 18 (Reuters) - COVID-19 cases in the Americas surged 27.2% last week from the prior one, with more than half of a total 918,000 infections coming from North America, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) said on Wednesday.

The surge is being driven mainly by the United States, where cases rose by 33% to 605,000 in the last week, PAHO said, adding that infections in North America have now been climbing for the past seven weeks. (Reporting by Gabriel Araujo and Steven Grattan)