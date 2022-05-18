ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Man Utd and Arsenal transfer blow with Roma favourites to land Paulo Dybala on free from Juventus this summer

By Emillia Hawkins
 4 days ago

ROMA are favourites to sign Juventus forward Paulo Dybala this summer ahead of Premier League giants, according to reports.

Dybala, 28, will leave The Old Lady when his contract expires at the end of the season.

Dybala has already played his final home game for Juventus Credit: Alamy

Manchester United and Arsenal are keen, along with some of Roma's Serie A rivals.

Dybala has been heavily linked with a move to Serie A rivals Inter Milan, with reports suggesting he already had a four-year deal in place.

Inter CEO Beppe Marotta confirmed the club's interest in an interview earlier this month - but the Argentine is rumoured to have told some Juventus fans that he would never choose the Nerazzurri.

But, now it looks like Dybala could be heading elsewhere as Roma are favourites to sign him, according to La Repubblica.

Jose Mourinho is said to be a huge admirer of the star, so the Roma boss is eager to get a deal across the line.

Arsenal are also keen to sign him, however, the Juventus forward has made it clear that he wants to play in the Champions League next season.

And with a spot in the top four looking unlikely, Mikel Arteta's chances of sealing a deal are fading.

Manchester United have also planned a swoop.

Dybala is said to be on Erik ten Hag's transfer shortlist.

The new boss is looking to overhaul the Red Devils' current squad.

Man City pip Liverpool to Premier League title on dramatic day as final beat Arsenal to top four & Burnley relegated

MANCHESTER CITY won the Premier League title on a pulsating final day of the season as Tottenham beat Arsenal to the final top-four place and Burnley were relegated. Needing to win their game and hope City lost, Liverpool were already up against it going into the final day, but faced an even more daunting prospect after conceding in the third minute at home to Wolves.
Man City WIN Premier League title after astonishing 3-2 comeback win over Aston Villa as Gundogan scores dramatic winner

WHEN Manchester City marked the tenth anniversary of Sergio Aguero’s miraculous title-winning goal this week, they could hardly have imagined an equally dramatic comeback. But this time City, 2-0 down to Steven Gerrard’s Villa with 15 minutes to play, conjured three goals in a six-minute spell to secure a fourth Premier League crown in five seasons.
PREMIER LEAGUE
