ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Tom Cruise On Devotion To Big Screen & Whether Streaming Was An Option For ‘Top Gun 2’: “That Was Never Going To Happen” — Cannes Tribute

By Anthony D'Alessandro
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IzbD4_0fiIRr7K00

Click here to read the full article.

It was never just about being in front of the camera, but being a fervent student of cinema for Tom Cruise .

The 3x Oscar nominee sat down for a rare public interview at the Cannes Film Festival; the actor here today for the international launch of Top Gun: Maverick debuting tonight at the Palais.

While Cruise has produced his own movies starting with 1996’s Mission: Impossible, his obsession with all departments of feature filmmaking goes back to his first role on Taps when he was 18, which was a formative experience.

“I went to every single department and studied every single department,” said Cruise.. And for the very reason “if I don’t make another movie again.”

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Review: Tom Cruise Is Back Soaring In What May Be The Role Of His Career

“My film school was on film sets,” he added.

“I’m on Taps and here’s George C. Scott and we’re talking about Patton. He’s telling me about Dr. Strangelove. I didn’t want to hear the gossip, but them work and how it translates to cinema,” added Cruise.

The actor shared a story about how Harold Becker would have him watch dailies at the end of the day.

“He showed me, ‘These takes are in the movie’ and they were. He showed me other actors’ performances. It was great to see George C. Scott and the lens; seeing the different place the lighting contributed to different ideas. His performance, the wardrobe, all these things are constantly a life progression. I’m still experiencing how to take this art form and push it,” said Cruise.

And when it comes to making a movie, it’s not just about opening weekend for Cruise “but for the distance.”

“You hope you make a movie that going to entertain and engage an audience down the line. I want this experience not just for myself, but for others who want the experience.”

Speaking on how he travels aggressively around the world to tubthump his movies, Cruise said, “I wanted to watch movie with them”, meaning seeing them with an offshore crowd. “What movies do they like? Does the movie translate to them?”

Asked about doing his own stunts, particularly in the Mission: Impossible movies, Cruise responded, “No one asked Gene Kelly ‘Why do you dance?'”

Joseph Kosinski Q&A: ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ & ‘Spiderhead’ Director On Opening Two Back To Back, A Gander At Finding Goose’s Son In Miles Teller And The Tom Cruise Call To The Studio He’ll Never Forget

“I wanted to push the art form,” he said about doing his own stunts, “How can I immerse an audience into this kind of action? How can I entertain them?”

It’s all a part of relishing all parts of life: Cruise parachutes, he’s an aerobatic pilot, “I take dance and singing lessons.”

Asked whether Top Gun Maverick was ever expected to go to streaming during the pandemic, Cruise exclaimed, “No, that’s not going to happen ever” which triggered great applause. “That was never going to happen.”

One of the creeds he lives by: “Even if you fail, try to walk away and ask ‘What have I learned.’ It’s always better to try and not do it. Ask the question,” he continued.

“If someone looks at you for being dumb or arrogant, I have a rule with everyone. You can ask anything on the movie. I never make less of someone for that,” he added about paying forward the 360 educational experiences he had on his films sets to those around him.

Top Gun: Maverick has been on a massive worldwide tour, launching with great fanfare as a sneak screening at CinemaCon in Las Vegas at the end of April, then a San Diego world premiere at the naval base. The film is here at Cannes tonight to kick off its international tour. The pic is expected to open to $75M to $100M over four days domestic at the Memorial Day box office. In short, it would not come as a shock if Top Gun: Maverick opens to Cruise’s biggest opening ever besting The Mummy ($169.3M).

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 1

Related
Deadline

Dr. Oz’s Bid For Republican Nomination In PA Senate Race Likely Headed To Recount – Update

Click here to read the full article. UPDATED: Celebrity TV Doctor Mehmet Oz will have to wait a few more weeks until he finds out whether he won or lost his bid to become the Republican nominee in the race for Pennsylvania’s empty Senate seat. While there is no official word, the Associated Press — long the gold standard in American election results — reported today that the contest between Oz and hedge fund CEO David McCormick “is too close to call and is likely headed for a statewide recount.” The AP reports the results may not be available until June 8,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Deadline

What Makes Tom Cruise’s Star Shine So Brightly? Directors Share Their Insights – Cannes Disruptors

Click here to read the full article. Top Gun: Maverick’s Cannes Film Festival premiere marks another high point in the movie star career of Tom Cruise. The actor turns 60 on July 3, and unlike most leading men of that age who become quicker to call for the stunt double, Cruise shows little evidence of slowing down after 43 films. If anything, his Mission: Impossible stunts seem to grow more ambitiously dangerous, not to mention the fact that he and director Doug Liman will become the first to actually shoot a space film in space for real—aboard one of Elon...
MOVIES
Deadline

Watch The Video For Lady Gaga’s ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Song ‘Hold My Hand’

Click here to read the full article. UPDATED with video: Lady Gaga has released the video for “Hold My Hand,” the power ballad she co-penned and performs for Paramount/Skydance’s upcoming Top Gun: Maverick, which had its world premiere on Wednesday in San Diego. Watch it above. Attendees at CinemaCon in Las Vegas got their first taste of the song when the Tom Cruise sequel screened for exhibition last Thursday, and it’s another in Gaga’s and the Top Gun canon that could go all the way to the Oscars. The original Top Gun won a Best Original Song Academy Award for Tom Whitlock...
MUSIC
Daily Mail

Tom Cruise is dapper in a classic black tuxedo while co-star Jennifer Connelly looks flawless in a chic metallic gown as they arrive at the Top Gun: Maverick screening before actor wins an honorary Palme d’Or award during Cannes Film Festival

Leading man Tom Cruise and his co-star Jennifer Connelly dressed to impress on Wednesday as they arrived at the star-studded premiere of their film Top Gun: Maverick premiere at the Palais des Festivals during the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival. The actor, 59, who reprised his famous role as LT...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joseph Kosinski
Person
Tom Cruise
Hello Magazine

Tom Cruise praises 'very special scene' with Top Gun star Val Kilmer

Tom Cruise has praised his Top Gun costar and friend Val Kilmer, sharing how "very special" it was to work with him again in the sequel, Maverick. The pair reunited for the new film, which comes over 30 years after the original, and Tom told Entertainment Tonight how he "rallied hard" to get Val into the first action movie.
MOVIES
wonderwall.com

'Top Gun: Maverick' director explains why Kelly McGillis and Meg Ryan weren't asked back for the sequel, plus more news

Here's why the main female stars of 'Top Gun' don't appear in the new sequel. In the new movie "Top Gun: Maverick," both Tom Cruise, 59, and Val Kilmer, 62, reprise their roles from the original "Top Gun." But the main female characters from the 1986 blockbuster — Maverick's love interest, brilliant and gorgeous flight instructor Charlie (Kelly McGillis, 64), and Goose's wife, Carole (Meg Ryan, 62) — were not asked to return for the sequel. Speaking to "Insider" this month, "Top Gun: Maverick" director Joseph Kosinski said that's simply because "those weren't stories that we were throwing around." The new film sees Maverick training his late pal Goose's son, Rooster, played by Miles Teller. "I didn't want every storyline to always be looking backwards," Joseph explained. "It was important to introduce some new characters." The director's response echoes comments Tom made at the May 6 premiere when he said the two movies had to feel like "chapters" that are connected without making the sequel into "something that is visually and story-wise the same character and same kind of world." There may be another factor in play, though. The main "new characters" who show up on the promo posters alongside Tom and Val are primarily pilots-in-training played by actors 40 or younger. Speaking to "Entertainment Tonight" in 2019 about not being asked back for the sequel, Kelly McGillis said, among other things: "I'm old, and I'm fat, and I look age-appropriate for what my age is. And that is not what that whole [famous love] scene is about." For what it's worth, 59-year-old Tom aka-Maverick's love interest, Penny, is played in the sequel by Jennifer Connelly. At 51, Jennifer's still eight years younger than Tom — but as Express recently reported, she's also his "first romantic co-star over the age of 50." "Top Gun: Maverick" hits theaters May 27.
MOVIES
Variety

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Star Jennifer Connelly on Love Scenes With Tom Cruise and Learning to Tend Bar

Click here to read the full article. Despite the optics of shirtless volleyball games and locker room sparring, you can’t make a “Top Gun” movie without a strong and emotionally centered woman. For “Top Gun: Maverick,” a sequel 36 years in the making, the successor to the original film’s Kelly McGillis is Jennifer Connelly. She plays Penny Benjamin, a character referenced in the first film, and love interest to Tom Cruise’s Pete “Maverick” Mitchell. Playing a single mom who owns an Air Force watering hole, Connelly brings new dimensions to an ’80s classic. It’s hard to believe you haven’t worked with...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cruise Line#Cannes#Top Gun 2#Film Star#Consta
HOLAUSA

Princess Diana’s twin nieces stun at the Cannes Film Festival

Princess Diana ’s stylish nieces were each other’s wingwoman at the screening of Top Gun: Maverick in Cannes. Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer exuded glamour as they hit the red carpet on Wednesday, May 18. RELATED: Tom Cruise appears in Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebration The siblings,...
WORLD
musictimes.com

Lady Gaga in Trouble for 'Kissing' Tom Cruise, Singing for His Movie?

Lady Gaga and Tom Cruise were spotted together in Las Vegas following one of her performances, and their connection is generating quite a stir. The 36-year-old pop sensation released a behind-the-scenes photo of herself embracing the 59-year-old actor. "We appreciate your attendance at last night's show. "Thank you for coming to the show last night. I love you my friend @tomcruise," Gaga wrote underneath a snap of her kissing Cruise.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Daily Mail

Jane Fonda, 84, looks fabulous as she graces the cover of Glamour magazine - 60 YEARS after first appearing as she talks Katharine Hepburn's dislike of her and reaching her 'final act' in life

Jane Fonda looked nothing short of sensational as she graced the May cover of Glamour magazine - over sixty years since she first appeared. The screen icon, 84, first posed on the magazine's front cover in 1959 when she was a 21-year-old model, months before embarking on her movie career.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Cinema Blend

Charlize Theron Shares First Official Images Of Her MCU Character, And She’s Dazzling

Warning: MAJOR SPOILERS for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness are ahead!. Given who made up the lineup of Earth-838’s Illuminati, including John Krasinski as Mister Fantastic and Patrick Stewart as a new version of Professor X, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness had already delivered enough on the cameo front. However, in the mid-credits scene, following Benedict Cumberbatch’s Stephen Strange realizing he’d developed a third eye, the Master of the Mystic Arts was approached by Clea, who’s been a major player in the Doctor Strange comics for decades and is being played in the Marvel Cinematic Universe by Charlize Theron. Nearly a week after the sequel opened to the public, we now have some official images of Theron as Clea, and she looks dazzling!
MOVIES
Daily Mail

Palace aides warn Queen, 96, has ‘good and less good days’ and it is unlikely she will be at many other Jubilee events after she lit up star-studded Windsor Castle celebration

The Queen last night reassured tens of millions of Britons and her subjects around the world about her health during an enthusiastic and energetic appearance at the first of her national Platinum Jubilee celebrations - but royal aides also admitted she now has ‘good and less good days’.
WORLD
Hello Magazine

NCIS LA: the heartbreaking reason why Linda Hunt will not be returning as Hetty this season

To say that Henrietta' Hetty' Lang, played by Linda Hunt, is a fan favorite on NCIS: Los Angeles would be something of an understatement. An original cast member since the CBS show's 2009 launch, Linda is loved by audiences for her no-nonsense attitude and distinctive look. But did you know the heartbreaking reason why Hetty hasn't been seen on the show much since season nine? Find out more here…
LOS ANGELES, CA
Hello Magazine

Julia Roberts shares rare selfie as she makes exciting announcement

Julia Roberts is notoriously private when it comes to her personal life and rarely shares photos on social media. However, on Sunday night, the award-winning actress took to Instagram to share a rare post, uploading a fun selfie with her Gaslit co-star Sean Penn. The pair were all smiles as...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'I thought this was all about Her Majesty?' Tom Cruise is accused of using The Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebration to plug his Top Gun sequel as incensed viewers take to Twitter

He may have sparked frantic scenes in Windsor on Sunday afternoon ahead of his role in The Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebration. But hours later, Tom Cruise, whose long-awaited film Top Gun: Maverick is hitting cinemas at the end of this month, was slammed online for 'plugging' his forthcoming feature during the special evening - which was played out on ITV.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Deadline

84K+
Followers
29K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy