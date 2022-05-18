Lizzo Documentary Heads To HBO Max

Click here to read the full article.

It’s been a busy few months for Lizzo and there’s no sign of slowing down. The “Good As Hell” pop star is to be the subject of a documentary heading to HBO Max .

The doc is directed by Doug Pray, exec producer of HBO’s The Defiant Ones and director of Seattle grunge doc Hype! The film has been long in the works with Deadline teasing the series in December 2020.

Lizzo announced the project at Warner Bros. Discovery Upfront in New York.

The film will follow the star and explore her humble beginnings to her meteoric rise with an intimate look into the moments that shaped her hard-earned rise to fame, success, love and international stardom.

It comes after her Amazon series – where she signed a first-look deal in 2020 – Watch Out For The Big Grrrls launched in March and she hosted SNL . It was Lizzo’s second appearance at the Upfronts , having appeared at the YouTube event earlier in the week.

Pray directs and produces with his producing partner Stephanie Meurer. It is also produced by Kevin Beisler, Kevin Weaver, Ryan Kroft and Nicole Rocklin and exec produced by Lizzo via her production company Lizzobangers. It comes from Warner Music Entertainment and Live Nation Productions and is an Atlantic Films production in association with Boardwalk Pictures and Diamond Docs.

Executive producing for Atlantic Films/Warner Music Entertainment is Len Blavatnik, Julie Greenwald, Craig Kallman, and Charlie Cohen; and executive producing for Live Nation Productions is Michael Rapino, Omar Al-Joulani, Lesley Olenik and Chad Wasser. Executive producing for Diamond Docs is Mark Monroe.

Lizzo said, “Growing up I never dreamed I’d get to experience all of the things I’ve accomplished in my life, and I’m just getting started. I’m so excited I get to share and relive my journey with my fans and HBO Max. From ‘Cuz I Love You’ to my dramatic world tour, losing and gaining love, and creating my new album ‘Special,’ y’all get to see the amount of time, patience, blood, sweat and tears that went into this process. It takes ten years to become an ‘overnight success,’ and hopefully I can inspire other young creatives to keep going.”

Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content, HBO Max, added, “To get the chance to work with someone we have admired and adored for so long is a dream come true. Lizzo’s formidable talent has entertained and inspired millions, and we are ecstatic to help share her incredible journey.”