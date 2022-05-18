ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘Squid Game’ Creator: Season 2 Will Release in Late 2023 or 2024, Expand on Front Man Storyline

By Samantha Bergeson
IndieWire
IndieWire
 3 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

The “ Squid Game ” is ready for another round.

Creator Hwang Dong-hyuk revealed that Season 2 of the record-breaking Netflix series could arrive by as early as late next year, with a tentative release date of 2023 or early 2024. Korean series “Squid Game” debuted on the streamer in 2021.

“Humanity is going to be put to a test through those games once again,” Hwang told Vanity Fair of what’s ahead for the life-or-death series, revealing that Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) is confirmed to return.

Hwang added that the elusive Front Man (Lee Byung-hun), who oversees the games, will have a larger role in the second season. Overall, Season 2 sets out to “ask the question, ‘Is true solidarity between humans possible?'” after characters were “focused on wanting to kill each other off” in Season 1.

“Squid Game” marked the biggest series launch ever for Netflix and became the first Korean series to be No. 1 in Netflix’s Top 10 titles in the U.S. The show went on to win three Screen Actors Guild Awards at the 2022 ceremony and is now a major Emmys contender.

Netflix’s global TV head Bela Bajaria gave an update on Season 2 in October 2021, citing that Hwang is working on a film (he’s helming the “controversial” project “ Killing Old People “) and will most likely bring on more writers for the second season of “Squid Game.”

Hwang previously told IndieWire that he has been “getting a lot of pressure” over what’s next for “Squid Game.”

“I still have the story about the Front Man and his relationship with his brother, the policeman. And people are also curious about where Gi-hun is headed in the finale because he turns away from the plane,” Hwang explained. “I think I do have the obligation to explain it to the fans and I’m thinking about Season 2, but at the time, I was so tired after finishing Season 1, I couldn’t really think of Season 2. But now that it’s become such a big hit, people would hate me if I don’t make a Season 2, so I feel a lot of pressure and think I’d have to. The big success of Season 1 is a big reward to me, but at the same time it’s given me a lot of pressure.”

And, Hwang is also already looking ahead to Season 3 .

“Squid Game” originally was slated to be a feature film and was over 10 years in the making after Hwang wrote the script in 2009. Hwang pitched “Squid Game” as a film to Netflix after the streamer launched in South Korea in 2016. The creator formerly told IndieWire that the concept was “not realistic at the time” since it was “too bizarre” and wouldn’t be a financial success as a film. The nine-episode series premiered on Netflix in September 2021.

Star Lee Jung-jae, meanwhile, makes his directorial debut at Cannes this year with the espionage thriller “Hunt.”

More from IndieWire
Best of IndieWire

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

Michael Che Eyes ‘SNL’ Exit: ‘My Head Has Been at Leaving for the Past Five Seasons’

Click here to read the full article. Next weekend marks the end of “Saturday Night Live” Season 47, and the show’s summer vacation is always accompanied by rumors about cast members departing. “SNL” has become increasingly flexible in recent years, allowing top cast members to take hiatuses to work on other projects as an attempt to keep them on the show. Still, the grueling schedule inevitably gets old and most cast members eventually move on. One name who could be plotting his exit? Michael Che, who has co-hosted “Weekend Update” with Colin Jost since 2014. The two men are also the show’s...
TV & VIDEOS
IndieWire

Netflix Wasn’t the Only Big Loser in Streaming This Quarter: Here’s How Everyone Else Did

Click here to read the full article. Netflix lost 200,000 global paid subscribers in the first quarter of 2022 — and then lost over $75 billion in valuation. (And now it’s being sued over both of those things.) Pretty rough start to the new year, but Netflix wasn’t the only SVOD service that streamed the bed in calendar Q1. Here’s how everyone else fared in streaming so far this year. HBO Max (includes HBO) HBO and HBO Max added a combined 3 million subscribers last quarter totaling 76.8 million (48.6 million of whom came from the U.S.). Pretty good growth in the...
TV & VIDEOS
IndieWire

The 10 Most-Watched and 10 Least-Watched Broadcast TV Shows of the 2021-22 Season

Click here to read the full article. Despite what you may have heard, linear television ain’t dead yet — and we’ve got 10 broadcast shows that proved it over the course of the concluding September-to-May television season. Then again, we’ve also got 10 that definitely suggest the opposite. Once again, CBS juggernaut “NCIS” was the most-watched show on broadcast (when including all viewers two years of age and older, with one week of delayed-viewing counted), according to Nielsen statistics. (“NCIS” used to be the top show on all of linear television; that is, until Paramount Network’s “Yellowstone” moseyed into these here...
TV SERIES
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Lopez
Person
Lee Byung Hun
GamesRadar+

7 New Netflix, Amazon, and HBO Max movies and shows to stream this weekend

As another weekend rolls around, so does another batch of entertaining new additions to your favorite streaming platforms. If you're looking to binge-watch a new series this weekend, you're in luck – there are plenty to choose from this week. On Netflix, there's heartwarming coming-of-age drama Heartstopper, as well as new installments of comedy-drama Russian Doll and reality show Selling Sunset.
MOVIES
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Squid#Front Man#The Creator#Hbo Max#Korean#Vanity Fair
The Hollywood Reporter

Kevin Hart Raises $100M From Private Equity Backers to Form New Banner

Comedian Kevin Hart will launch new media company HARTBEAT with a $100 million investment from private equity firm Abry Partners.  The new venture, unveiled Tuesday, is a combination of his two production companies, Laugh Out Loud and HartBeat Productions. Hart plans to use the investment to hire more employees, grow the existing brands within the new enterprise and develop new content.More from The Hollywood ReporterNetflix Acquires Kevin Hart, Woody Harrelson's Sony Pic 'The Man From Toronto'Just For Laughs Unveils Plans for In-Person Comedy FestivalGaming Company Backbone Reveals Series A Funding Backed by Ashton Kutcher, The Weeknd, Kevin Hart and More “The creation...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'This Is Us' Star Ditching NBC for ABC

One of the stars of This Is Us is on the move to a new network in advance of the show's series finale. Deadline reported in March that Chris Sullivan, who plays Toby on the NBC series, will headline a comedy pilot for ABC. His new show is set to be titled The Son In Law.
TV SERIES
inputmag.com

Elon Musk buys Twitter, opens Seventh Seal of the Apocalypse

Elon Musk, the world’s wealthiest man, who thinks tunnels are immune to natural disasters, is purchasing Twitter. The company confirmed on Monday afternoon that it had accepted the billionaire’s offer. “Twitter, Inc. today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an entity wholly owned by Elon Musk, for $54.20 per share in cash in a transaction valued at approximately $44 billion,” reads the official press release. “Upon completion of the transaction, Twitter will become a privately held company.”
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Netflix
Variety

‘Cobra Kai’ Creators Move Action Series ‘Obliterated’ to Netflix From TBS

Click here to read the full article. “Cobra Kai” creators Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg and Josh Heald have set up their action series “Obliterated” at Netflix, Variety has learned. The Netflix series orders comes nearly three years after it was originally announced the show was picked up at TBS. The show is described as an action-comedy that tells the story of an elite special forces team who thwarts a deadly threat to Las Vegas. After their celebratory party, filled with booze, drugs and sex, the team discovers that the bomb they deactivated was a fake. The now intoxicated team has to fight...
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Jonathan Majors Says He Was Punched in the Face ‘100 Times’ While Filming ‘Creed III’

Click here to read the full article. Nearly 50 years after the original “Rocky” hit theaters, the classic boxing franchise keeps getting up off the mat. Ryan Coogler breathed new life into the series with 2015’s “Creed,” which followed Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky Balboa as he trained a young boxer named Adonis (Michael B. Jordan), the son of his late rival Apollo Creed. The film earned strong reviews for taking the franchise in a modern direction while maintaining what people loved about the original films, and sequels were quickly planned. When “Creed II” was released in 2018, it cemented Michael B. Jordan’s...
MOVIES
GamesRadar+

7 New Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus, Hulu, Peacock, and Apple TV Plus movies and shows to stream this weekend

As another weekend rolls around, so does another batch of streaming recommendations from us. If you're planning a weekend movie night, you can choose Jackass 4.5 on Netflix, which is a compilation of deleted scenes and bonus content from the latest Jackass movie, or the Lonely Island's take on everyone's favorite cartoon chipmunks in Chip 'n' Dale: Rescue Rangers on Disney Plus. There's also new rom-com The Valet, a remake of the French movie of the same name, which is streaming on Hulu in the US and Disney Plus in the UK.
TV SHOWS
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IndieWire

IndieWire

13K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy