Kingsland, AR

Johnny Cash mural on water tower springs embarrassing leak after being shot by vandal

By Breanna Robinson
Indy100
Indy100
 3 days ago

A Johnny Cash mural on a water tower sprang an embarrassing leak after being shot by a vandal .

The mural was a black silhouette of the late country music icon holding a red guitar.

The suspect, who seemingly had a good aim, damaged the tower in Kingsland, Arkansas , on Wednesday, according to a report from the Cleveland County Herald on Facebook.

They were the first to post the video of the mural , which is swiftly becoming the town's top attraction.

"Somebody shot our water tower, shot the silhouette of Johnny Cash in a very sensitive area," said Luke Neal, the town's mayor, in conversation with KLRT. "It's been leaking for the last – almost week."

And according to TND , the tower is still, in fact leaking from the nether regions this week and is under repair.

Cash was born in Kingsland in 1932. It is a small town of 400 people that spent nearly $300,000 refurbishing the tank last year, as noted by the Herald.

Many people took to the comments section of the Herald's post to express how funny they found the situation. One person even suggested that the town install "a remote controlled valve."

"This is hilarious! They need to install a remote controlled valve in that spot to make him piss on the hour! Would be a better tourist attraction than the Old Faithful geyser!" they wrote.

"They shot the crotch of Johnny Cash, so it looks like he is relieving himself. That is so crazy," another added, while a third quipped: "Would Johnny Cash be pissed or amused?"

A fourth added: "Shouldn't have done it, but as far as creativity goes, it's 1st class."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ube1U_0fiIRc7f00

Others found the damage to the water tank to be "terrible" and that the person responsible should get a hefty punishment.

"This is just terrible. If they find out who it was, they need to give them the max punishment. This is people's livelihood, their water source," someone else added.

