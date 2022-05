Iowa biofuels have received a lot of attention lately in the media and from politicians on both sides of the aisle as gas prices continue to rise across the country. Compared to the oil and gas industry, the corn ethanol industry is a relatively young one. Ethanol production began sparsely in the late 1970s. The U.S. Department of Energy has tracked its production compared to corn yield only since 1986.

IOWA STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO