Boston, MA

Comfy Today, Heat on The Way

By Chris Lambert
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe walk out the door this morning to a very comfortable start to the day with temps in the 50s, low humidity and abundant sunshine. With that sunshine, temps will jump into the low to mid 70s this afternoon. The...

Bringing The Heat

What a range in temps yesterday as the sun broke out and sent the thermometer soaring to near 90 inland. At the coast, where low clouds and fog were in and out, temps held in the 60s and 70s. Today, many more of us will find ourselves near/above 90, including the city of Boston. First, sunshine is with us a lot earlier than yesterday. Second, the southwest wind will increase, kicking out the sea breeze in Boston early to mid afternoon. That’ll se temps soaring into the mid 90s in the city, likely breaking the record of 93 for the date. Beach weather is better today too, with most beaches in the 70s and 80s.
BOSTON, MA
Summer’s Surge Starts

Low clouds and fog break by midday, although, with high humidity passing over the relatively cold ocean waters, an onshore breeze at the coast will keep low clouds and fog in and out this afternoon. That means beach/coastal temps are dramatically lower than what you’ll see inland. Highs range from the 70s at the coast to 90-95 along and west of I-95. We’ll likely stay well below the record of 93 in Boston today, but break the record of 88 in Worcester.
BOSTON, MA
City
Boston, MA
Free ferry helps people cool off in Boston Harbor

BOSTON (WHDH) - More than 100 people got aboard Boston Harbor Cruises for a free ferry tour that doubled as a way to stay cool Saturday. “As we know, water is a healing cooling element and so it’s really great to kind of have our first day of the season on such a hot day when people can kind of cool down,” said Brittany Knotts of Boston Harbor Now.
BOSTON, MA
Skier rescued on Mount Washington amid record heat

MOUNT WASHINGTON, N.H. (AP) — The summit of Mount Washington experienced record breaking heat Saturday, but it was still ski season for some elsewhere on the mountain, including a woman who was rescued after a serious fall in a ravine. The woman, an experienced backcountry skier, tumbled and fell...
WASHINGTON, NH
MBTA shutting Blue Line between Orient Heights and Wonderland for repairs

BOSTON (WHDH) - After completing repairs that shut part of the Blue Line for a week longer than planned, the MBTA is now shutting another part of the line for more work. T officials closed the Blue Line between Orient Heights and Wonderland on Sunday and said free shuttle service will run until at least June 8 as crews work on repairs, including the pedestrian bridge at Suffolk Downs Station.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, MA
Market at Seaport highlights Black-owned businesses

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Seaport hosted several dozen businesses in an open-air market as part of a push to support Black entrepreneurship Sunday. The Black Owned Bos. Market was first launched in 2019 and the pop-up market is scheduled to return to the area one weekend every month until October.
BOSTON, MA
Mystery movie crew filming on Tobin Bridge Sunday

BOSTON (WHDH) - A film crew will be shooting on the Tobin Bridge Sunday afternoon and evening, MassDOT officials said Saturday — but they aren’t saying who’s starring in the shoot. Police will escort a crew vehicle with a camera through traffic between Boston and Chelsea between...
BOSTON, MA
Online reservation system for Steamship Authority ferries down due to failed A/C unit

The online reservation system for steamboats to Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket is offline, the Steamship Authority announced Sunday. Those looking to beat Sunday’s heat wave by traveling to the islands will be unable to make reservations online, at the terminals, or through the reservation office. According to the Steamship Authority, a failure in an air conditioning caused their online system to shut down.
NANTUCKET, MA
Brookline reinstates indoor mask-mandate for town-owned spaces

BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - Brookline is reinstating it’s indoor mask mandate for town-owned public gathering places, according to a statement on the town’s website. Beginning May 23, individuals will be required to wear a facial covering in spaces such as libraries, school and senior centers. The move comes...
BROOKLINE, MA
Smolak Farms buildings burned in fire

NORTH ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A fire broke out at several buildings at North Andover’s Smolak Farms. The fire chief told 7News that no one was injured, and there’s still no word on a cause. This is a developing story. Stay with 7News for updates online and on-air.
NORTH ANDOVER, MA
MBTA commuter rail train strikes, kills man in Hanson, Mass

HANSON, MASS. (WHDH) - A man was fatally struck by an MBTA commuter rail train in Hanson on Sunday morning, according to MBTA Transit Police Superintendent Richard Sullivan. According to Sullivan, the man was trespassing in the right of way on the Plymouth Branch shortly before 5 a.m. and was struck near Monponset Street Crossing in Hanson.
HANSON, MA
Flames damage 2 Brockton homes

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A fire broke out inside a home in Brockton Friday afternoon and quickly spread to a neighboring house. SKY7 HD flew over the scene on Tina Avenue where heavy smoke and flames could be seen shooting out of the roof of one of the homes. No...
BROCKTON, MA
WATCH: Flames engulf Oxford home

OXFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Flames engulfed an Oxford home Friday morning, leaving a family of four homeless. The fire broke out overnight on Leicester Street shortly after midnight, and firefighters said one resident suffered serious burns on up to 70% of their body. The rest of the family members were also taken to the hospital to be checked out.
OXFORD, MA
Police ask for public’s help to find missing Boston teen

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 15-year-old, officials said. Keyana “KJ” Jackson, 15, was last seen on May 17 in the area of Charlestown High School, police said. She is described as 5-foot 6-inches high with blonde/brown hair.
BOSTON, MA

