Los Angeles, CA

TikTok Star Remi Bader Reveals She’s Seeking ‘Pretty Serious’ Outpatient Treatment for Binge Eating

 2 days ago
Remi Bader at 'Homecoming Weekend' Featuring Drake Hosted By The h.wood Group And REVOLVE at Pacific Design Center in Los Angeles on February 13, 2022. Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Looking after her health. TikTok star Remi Bader revealed she's seeking outpatient treatment for binge eating.

Stars Who’ve Battled Eating Disorders: Taylor Swift, Laurie Hernandez and More

"I feel like I'm always honest with you about how I feel about myself, but [over the past few months], I started feeling like things have been getting worse for me about how I feel about myself, my body, my confidence ," the curve model, 26, told fans in a TikTok video posted on Tuesday, May 17. Explaining that her struggles with binge eating have reached a point where they're "not getting any better," Bader decided to enter a treatment program to help her address her issues with her body image.

"So, I'm starting this pretty serious outpatient treatment at a facility, [and] I'll be there a few days in the week, [for a] few hours each day," the content creator continued. "I'll be eating there [and] participating in all of these therapies they have [but] just want to be transparent with you that this is something I can't share while I'm there for confidentiality reasons."

Celebrities That Are Leading the Body-Positive Movement

She continued: "But I can share when I'm graduated from the program and I'm really hoping to have positive feedback for you guys, where I really feel better about myself and share what I've learned with all of you. ... I came on [this app] talking about my struggles and the following came from that, but I really want to get to a point where I'm not just complaining and struggling every day and I have some insight for you."

While Baden won't be able to share any details about the program while she's participating in it, she will continue to create and post videos on her various social media accounts . "I know you always say I don't need to make videos every day and [I should] do what's best for me, but the video part is actually what makes me the happiest," she explained. " I feel my most confident and like my best self — that's not a lie — when I'm making these videos and putting them out there for you."

However, the New York native is hoping that with the help of therapy and treatment, she'll be able to feel happy and confident all the time. "I should feel the best when I'm alone. I shouldn't feel the best based on what other people are thinking about me and through this app," she said.

Demi Lovato, Khloe Kardashian and More Stars Who’ve Hit Back Against Body-Shamers

Baden's video received an outpouring of support from her fellow influencers and celebrities, including Lili Reinhart , who has long been an advocate for mental health and body positivity. "Thank you for being so transparent about this," the Riverdale star, 25, wrote in the comments. "Wish more people were like you ❤️please take care."

Francyne Pelchar
2d ago

bet she could polish off a whole large pizza and 6 pack in under an hour🐷🐖

Melissa Carter
1d ago

I follow her and love her. She is very open n honest with her body image struggles. Both good and bad. It gives curvy women a lot more understanding and acceptance. I wish her the best of luck and quick recovery. At least she is seeking help for this and not let it go unnoticed or cared for.

Robert Hunter
1d ago

binge eating is harder to discipline than someone quitting smoking. it takes time and therapy, as the causes are generally emotionally based. I wish her the best of luck, she's got a rough road ahead, but the destination is so worth it.

