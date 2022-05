The Minnesota Timberwolves are planning to make Tim Connelly one of the NBA's highest-paid executives if he chooses to take over their front office. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Connelly is set to meet with Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor over the weekend as he decides whether to leave Denver for Minnesota. Minority owners Alex Rodriguez and Marc Lore, who are in the process of taking over the franchise for Taylor, met with Connelly already to pitch him on the organization.

DENVER, CO ・ 5 HOURS AGO