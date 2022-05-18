Davidson home and property sales

One thing I love to do in the summertime on weekends, is hit up some local farmer’s markets. The food is not only local, but it also tastes so much better!. Last weekend, we went to the Charlotte Regional Farmer’s Market and got all the goodies to make BLT sandwiches.. When I tell you it was one of the best BLT’s I’ve ever had, I’m not lying!

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO