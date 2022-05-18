ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Davidson home and property sales

By Newsroom
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMay 18. These property transactions in Davidson were recorded by the Register of Deeds March 29 – April 20. 3/29/22 $656,000 Rebecca Morgan & Ignacio DeLaPortilla to Scott & Lauren Villa, 428 Faulkner Way. 3/30/22 $598,000 Standard Pacific of the Carolinas to...

lakenormanpublications.com

Lake Norman restaurant health inspections – Week of May 16

Health departments in Mecklenburg, Iredell, Lincoln and Catawba counties inspected the following restaurants and food-service establishments May 6-12: Brixx Wood Fired Pizza, 16915 Birkdale Commons Pkwy. – 95 Chia Bistro, 13010 Eastfield Road – 97.5. First Watch, 16641 Birkdale Commons Pkwy. – 96 Ming Garden, 16610 W....
CATAWBA, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Don’t Waste Your Money: Summer Inflation Impacts Summer Plans

CHARLOTTE, N.C.– The cost of summer travel is getting more and more expensive this year. And if you haven’t locked in a hotel rate or airfare by now, there is there is no way to escape it. Are you planning to drive to that beach or mountain trip this summer?
CHARLOTTE, NC
fox46.com

Revitalizing a Gasonia golf course

An overgrown, abandoned Gastonia golf course could soon be transformed into a park. Man dies at hospital after shooting in northeast …. Lawmakers question IRS treatment of taxpayers based …. House members hold hearing on potential post-Roe …. CMS sports eligibility. HOA tells father of fallen officer to take down...
GASTONIA, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#River Falls#Real Estate#Rebecca Morgan Ignacio#Scott Lauren Villa#Standard Pacific#Faye Jerry Childress#Peter Sharon Trac#Shane Amanda Tipton#Michael Gina Sprenger#Adaira Matthew Short#Ed Neringa#Harry Jennifer Morgan#Carnegie Overlook Blvd#Gillican Overlook#Salvatore Mary Anne
lakenormanpublications.com

In new location, farmers market represents a community within a community

It’s winter of 2019. The Farmers Market has withered to four vendors and few customers. When the market was under N.C. State University’s Cooperative Extension and located at Rock Springs Elementary School, it thrived. It was shunted to Lincoln County’s Parks and Recreation Department and to Rescue Park, and the market declined. Parks and Rec didn’t publicize the market very well. It was no longer readily visible from Highway 16.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

The Bright Spot: Cheerwine Festival in Salisbury

SALISBURY, N.C. — The Cheerwine Festival will be welcoming tens of thousands to downtown Salisbury to celebrate the Carolina classic soft drink Saturday, May 21. Festival-goers will be able to enjoy live entertainment from local, regional and national musical act with the Spin Doctors taking center stage at 8:30pm. Nearly 40 vendors from across the Carolinas will offer dishes, many featuring Cheerwine, including bacon on a stick, tacos, kettle corn, sno-cones, barbecue and more. The Cheerwine Festival Beer Gardens will host 10 local breweries. Select vendors, including New Sarum Brewing and Cabarrus Brewing Company, will serve Cheerwine-infused craft beer.
SALISBURY, NC
corneliustoday.com

Boesmiller family fundraiser May 22

May 19. There will be a fundraiser May 22 for the family of Jessica Boesmiller who passed away April 26 after a battle with ocular melanoma. The fundraiser, which runs from 1 pm to 7 pm at Eleven Lakes Brewery, will have an open mic provided by Eddie Kennedy and Ian Cunningham.
CORNELIUS, NC
qcitymetro.com

A new Black-owned tequila and cognac brand is now available in Charlotte

Clarence Boston, a former Charlotte resident and Atlanta-based entrepreneur, has released five new spirits: Noire Cognac H.D. Age, Noire Cognac VS, Noire Cognac N.O., Carreta De Oro Blanco Tequila and Carreta De Oro Blanco Reposado Tequila. Boston, the part-owner of Firehouse Bar & Lounge in uptown and Recess Charlotte in...
CHARLOTTE, NC
cn2.com

Piedmont Medical Center Fort Mill Holding Hiring Event

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Piedmont Medical Center Fort Mill is set to open its doors in September. Leaders say the hospital is still in need of employees like registered nurses and more. Signs are up and construction nearly complete at the new Piedmont Medical Center Fort Mill.
FORT MILL, SC
lakenormanpublications.com

Lake Norman management information, operations, ongoing efforts

Cowans Ford Dam created Lake Norman – the largest man-made body of fresh water in North Carolina – when Duke Energy dammed the Catawba River in 1963. The total length of the dam is 7,387 feet, including more than a mile of earthen dam. The concrete portion of the dam is 1,279 feet long and 130 feet high.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Business owner says more than $100K in checks stolen, then forged and deposited

CHARLOTTE — A local business owner told Channel 9 she had checks worth thousands of dollars stolen, and then forged and deposited. She said it happened to her shortly after she mailed those 40 checks at a post office in Steele Creek. She said she went inside the post office at 2 p.m. Wednesday, and by 9 a.m. the following day, she said someone had manipulated the checks and tried to cash them.
CHARLOTTE, NC
kiss951.com

Farmers Markets To Check Out Around Charlotte

One thing I love to do in the summertime on weekends, is hit up some local farmer’s markets. The food is not only local, but it also tastes so much better!. Last weekend, we went to the Charlotte Regional Farmer’s Market and got all the goodies to make BLT sandwiches.. When I tell you it was one of the best BLT’s I’ve ever had, I’m not lying!
CHARLOTTE, NC
corneliustoday.com

Hough needs traffic flow, neighborhood wants peace

May 20. By Dave Vieser. When residents on Potts Plantation Circle in Bailey Springs observed Hough High students parking on their street, they decided to do something about it. They had speed bumps installed. The problem: The speed bumps were not installed in compliance with the Town’s Traffic Calming Policy....
CORNELIUS, NC
kiss951.com

The Cheerwine Festival Is Back This Weekend In Salisbury North Carolina

Salisbury get ready! It’s time to celebrate the South’s favorite cherry soda. Cheerwine, the iconic 105-year-old soft drink, and its hometown of Salisbury are set to host one of the most popular events in the Carolinas. That’s right after 3 long years The Cheerwine Festival returns Saturday, May 21, from noon to 10 p.m.
SALISBURY, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Find out where Mooresville commission is proposing social district

MOORESVILLE – Public comment and commissioner debate over a proposed “social district” presented by the Mooresville Downtown Commission brought the most attention to the May 16 town board meeting. Loosely defined, a social district is a prescribed outdoor area in which patrons can consume alcoholic beverages sold...
MOORESVILLE, NC

