Video: nine-year old Yazeed Haynes, now a Rutgers football commit, was a grown man when making this tackle

Yazeed Haynes is coming off a weekend where he was named the wide receivers MVP at the Rivals camp in Philadelphia. But the Rutgers football commit might be talented enough to play on the other side of the ball.

Especially after Rutgers football head coach Greg Schiano sees this highlight on a nine-year old Haynes playing as a defensive back.

Let’s rewind for a moment…Haynes was playing for the 9U Delaware Dolphins where he lined-up as a defensive back as well as on offense. On this particular play, he was in as a defensive back in a 2013 game against the Albany Giants in the AAU Mid-Atlantic Unlimited football regional game.

A running back for the Giants gets into the second level and looks destined for the end zone. That’s when Haynes enters the picture.

Well, the video will explain the rest:

That tackle is currently illegal in 27 states.

We’re guessing whoever that running back is had to call-out from school on Monday. That hit was absolutely something. Ronnie Lott-level hitting.

Haynes is a three-star recruit according to Rivals who committed to Rutgers football in late March. The North Penn (Lansdale, PA) athlete holds offers from Boston College, Maryland, Minnesota, Ole Miss and West Virginia.

The offer from Minnesota came in last week for Haynes.