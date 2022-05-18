ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Video: nine-year old Yazeed Haynes, now a Rutgers football commit, was a grown man when making this tackle

By Kristian Dyer
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39r6Hk_0fiIObqd00

Yazeed Haynes is coming off a weekend where he was named the wide receivers MVP at the Rivals camp in Philadelphia. But the Rutgers football commit might be talented enough to play on the other side of the ball.

Especially after Rutgers football head coach Greg Schiano sees this highlight on a nine-year old Haynes playing as a defensive back.

Let’s rewind for a moment…Haynes was playing for the 9U Delaware Dolphins where he lined-up as a defensive back as well as on offense. On this particular play, he was in as a defensive back in a 2013 game against the Albany Giants in the AAU Mid-Atlantic Unlimited football regional game.

Related

Rutgers basketball: NBA scout weighs in on Ron Harper Jr.'s NBA draft outlook

A running back for the Giants gets into the second level and looks destined for the end zone. That’s when Haynes enters the picture.

Well, the video will explain the rest:

That tackle is currently illegal in 27 states.

We’re guessing whoever that running back is had to call-out from school on Monday. That hit was absolutely something. Ronnie Lott-level hitting.

Related

Ryan Puglisi latest quarterback to be offered by Rutgers football

Haynes is a three-star recruit according to Rivals who committed to Rutgers football in late March. The North Penn (Lansdale, PA) athlete holds offers from Boston College, Maryland, Minnesota, Ole Miss and West Virginia.

The offer from Minnesota came in last week for Haynes.

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Rutgers football recruiting update: Where does Sean Gleeson’s latest QB pick, Ryan Puglisi, excel most?

Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano, alongside offensive coordinator Sean Gleeson, offered his fifth quarterback of the 2024 class on Tuesday: three-star Ryan Puglisi from Avon (Conn.) Old Farms, who adds a different dimension to Rutgers’ QB recruiting pool. We analyzed the other sophomore quarterbacks Rutgers has offered, but what makes Puglisi unique?
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
onthebanks.com

Rutgers baseball enters final weekend with Big Ten title on the line

No. 25 Rutgers baseball won their last home game of the 2022 season on Tuesday in a 12-2 romp of St. Joseph’s. The Scarlet Knights improved to 40-12 on the season, joining the 2001 squad as the only teams to win 40 or more games in program history. They finished 19-5 at Bainton Field, their best mark since 2014, a season before joining the Big Ten.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
State
Minnesota State
State
Maryland State
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Lansdale, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Philadelphia, PA
Football
City
Philadelphia, PA
State
West Virginia State
NJ.com

Clarence Rupert becomes latest member of Saint Peter’s Cinderella team to transfer

Yet another member of the Cinderella Saint Peter’s team that reached the Elite 8 of the NCAA Tournament is transferring. Clarence Rupert, the 6-foot-8 freshman forward from Philadelphia, announced Wednesday night he is transferring to Southern Illinois. Rupert averaged 4.4 points and 2.6 rebounds last season. He notched 11 points, 3 rebounds and 2 blocks in the Peacocks’ 67-64 victory over Purdue in the Sweet 16.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
Daily Princetonian

Princeton campus mourns the deaths of two undergraduate students, Jazz Chang ’23 and Justin Lim ’25, within one week

CONTENT WARNING: This article includes mention of student death and death by mental illness. University Counseling services are available at 609-258-3141, and the Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24/7 at +1 (800) 273-TALK (8255). A Crisis Text Line is also available in the United States; text HOME to 741741. Students can contact residential college staff and the Office of Religious Life for other support and resources. Additionally, TigerWell will be holding drop-in hours for students to speak to outreach counselors Monday thru Thursday, May 23–26 from 3–5 p.m. ET via Zoom here or here.
PRINCETON, NJ
middlesexcc.edu

Marine Corps Veteran Melvin Rodas Becomes a Scarlet Knight this Fall

Marine Corps veteran Melvin Rodas (Piscataway) is eager to become a Scarlet Knight when he joins Rutgers this fall. The political science major says he’s always been interested in societal structures and how political decision-making affects everyone’s day-to-day lives. He hopes to one day serve the public as a legislator.
EDISON, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rutgers Football#Rutgers Basketball#Nba Draft#American Football#Mvp#The Albany Giants#Nba#The North Penn#Ole Miss
East Brunswick Sentinel

After pro boxing debut, East Brunswick police officer embraces the challenge of fatherhood

EAST BRUNSWICK – In preparation for his first professional boxing match, Chaz Nguyen, a police officer in East Brunswick, spent several months training for four rounds. After countless delays, Nguyen finally entered the ring on April 2. That night, his personal sacrifices and in-ring dominance culminated into a first-round TKO (technical knockout).
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
Trentonian

Two shot in afternoon violence near Trenton Central High School

TRENTON — Two men were shot on the 200 block of Tioga street Thursday afternoon. Sources say the victims were brothers, both Hispanic males. Police were on the scene as students were being let out of Trenton Central High School just blocks away. The crime scene was blocked off,...
TRENTON, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
Sports
Boston College
Paterson Times

Newark man charged in Paterson shooting

A man from Newark has been arrested and charged with attempted murder for allegedly shooting a Sea Bright man in Paterson, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. Terrell Johson, 30, of Newark, has also been charged with robbery and weapons offenses. He was arrested in New York, New...
PATERSON, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Subpoenas dropped in Edison probe of adult cricket fields paid for Board of Education

A grand jury empaneled to probe the construction an adult cricket field at a public school has subpoenaed records from the Edison Board of Education that appear to center around political allies of controversial Edison Democratic Municipal Chairman Mahesh Bhagia. An investigation by the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office centers around...
EDISON, NJ
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

112K+
Followers
157K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy