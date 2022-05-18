How many animals you see in this optical illusion could mean you’re highly intuitive – can you find more than six?

THE number of animals you can see in this optical illusion could mean you are highly intuitive- can you spot more than six?

There are eight animals hidden in the picture

The picture shared by Beautyaal, has a total of eight animals.

Three are on the left side of the picture, two in the middle, and three are on the right side.

If you managed to see more than six of them it means you are more intuitive than most people.

Another mind-bending optical illusion can test your eyesight as it challenges you to find three rabbits hidden in a tree.

The animal you spot first in this optical illusion can reveal a lot about your "love language"- some see a horse, or a dolphin, others a bird, or a crab, while some see a bear or a puppy,

And this confusing optical illusion has hidden depths but not everyone is able to notice.

The image shows a blue pupil inside a red-eye socket on a plain black background.

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The Sun news desk?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.co.uk or call 0207 782 4104. You can WhatsApp us on 07423 720 250. We pay for videos too. Click here to upload yours