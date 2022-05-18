ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chris Wallace Will Lead New Show in CNN Sunday Block

By Brian Steinberg
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
Chris Wallace left a Sunday show on Fox News Channel to jump into the world of streaming at CNN . But now he’s going back to a weekend format for which he is best known:

Wallace will take the reins of a new Sunday program on CNN, the network announced Wednesday during an upfront presentation for its parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery .

The show is intended to serve as part of a new “CNN Sunday” premium block that will also include a new program devoted to llonget-form enterprise journalism from CNN correspondents that sounds similar to the concept of CBS News@ “60 Minutes.”

Executives see the new Sunday program as a collection of “enterprise” stories from CNN correspondents around the world, said Chris Licht, recently named chairman and CEO of the news company. Segments could focus on “ investigations or far flung human dramas,” he said.

The two programs represent some of CNN’s first initiatives under Licht, who said Wednesday that he sees a chance for CNN to thrive by moving away from the partisan leanings of its main competitors, Fox News Channel and MSNBC.

”The next chapter in CNN is one where we aspire to be a beacon for the kind of journalism essential to a functioning democracy,” said Licht. “At a time where extremes are dominating  cable news, we will seek to go a different way reflecting the real lives of our viewers and elevating the way America and the world views this medium.”

Licht also said indicated CNN would launch a new morning show in the fall.

More to come

Comments / 25

Jessica Hammaker
2d ago

he so deserves to be at that Network because he has nothing relevant to say I do hope though that the 12 viewers CNN has they enjoy it

Reply
20
Troy1852
1d ago

They’ll offer him the 7:00 am slot. The time were everybody’s still asleep after Saturday night of partying.

Reply
5
Robert Brown
2d ago

So CNN thinks a 74 year old former fox News host is going to captivate WHO

Reply
7
The Independent

Patricia Arquette angrily confronts Elon Musk as he reveals plans to vote Republican

Patricia Arquette has angrily confronted Elon Musk after he revealed his plans to vote Republican.Writing on Twitter earlier today (18 May), Musk explained that he has switched allegiance from Democrat as they have become a party of “division and hate”.He wrote: “In the past I voted Democrat, because they were (mostly) the kindness party. But they have become the party of division & hate, so I can no longer support them and will vote Republican. Now, watch their dirty tricks campaign against me unfold.”To this statement actor Arquette responded: “You say this with a straight face as Republicans roll...
CELEBRITIES
Salon

New York Times reporters face blowback for withholding January 6 scoops to "pump up book sales"

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) (Joe Raedle/Getty Images) There was a flurry of headlines last week when news broke that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) said out loud that he thought former President Donald Trump should resign in the wake of the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection. The focus was on the fact that McCarthy lied about ever expressing that thought - until, of course, he was confronted with the audio recording of him saying exactly that.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Variety

Faith Hill Says Filming Sexy ‘1883’ Bathtub Scene With Tim McGraw ‘Was Tough’

Click here to read the full article. Faith Hill will never forget one of her earliest auditions. She read for director Anthony Minghella for 2003’s “Cold Mountain” for the role that went to Natalie Portman. “I read, I believe, the rape scene and another one. It was intense,” Hill tells me on the new episode of the “Just for Variety” podcast. “I had been on a few readings, but nothing like that.” Not that she didn’t do her homework beforehand. “I worked my tail off to be prepared for that,” Hill said. “Because for me, personally, I thought I have got to prove...
CELEBRITIES
