Chris Wallace Will Lead New Show in CNN Sunday Block

Chris Wallace left a Sunday show on Fox News Channel to jump into the world of streaming at CNN . But now he’s going back to a weekend format for which he is best known:

Wallace will take the reins of a new Sunday program on CNN, the network announced Wednesday during an upfront presentation for its parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery .

The show is intended to serve as part of a new “CNN Sunday” premium block that will also include a new program devoted to llonget-form enterprise journalism from CNN correspondents that sounds similar to the concept of CBS News@ “60 Minutes.”

Executives see the new Sunday program as a collection of “enterprise” stories from CNN correspondents around the world, said Chris Licht, recently named chairman and CEO of the news company. Segments could focus on “ investigations or far flung human dramas,” he said.

The two programs represent some of CNN’s first initiatives under Licht, who said Wednesday that he sees a chance for CNN to thrive by moving away from the partisan leanings of its main competitors, Fox News Channel and MSNBC.

”The next chapter in CNN is one where we aspire to be a beacon for the kind of journalism essential to a functioning democracy,” said Licht. “At a time where extremes are dominating cable news, we will seek to go a different way reflecting the real lives of our viewers and elevating the way America and the world views this medium.”

Licht also said indicated CNN would launch a new morning show in the fall.

