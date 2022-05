LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Police are investigating a shooting in downtown Lincoln that hospitalized three people early Saturday morning. The incident happened just after 2:30 a.m. at 12th and O Streets. Lincoln Police tell 10/11 NOW officers in the area heard shots being fired just down the street and quickly raced to the scene. Police also said that a gunman fired shots into a group of people.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 9 HOURS AGO