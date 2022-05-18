Medals won, records fall at 5A, 4A state track meets

The 33rd annual Texas Black Invitational Rodeo, presented by the African American Museum, Dallas, will return to the Fair Park Coliseum as a part of the Juneteenth Celebration Weekend on Saturday, June 18 at 7 p.m. The rodeo is the museum’s largest annual fundraiser. The Texas Black Invitational Rodeo offers up an exciting night as approximately 300 African American cowboys and cowgirls compete for significant cash prizes in bronc and bull riding, calf and steer roping, barrel racing, a Pony Express relay race, and more. Kicking off with the Grand Entry Parade, this fast-paced sporting event provides guests with their first glimpse of the historical contributions that African Americans contributed to the settling of the western United States. The family-friendly event also includes on-field activities for the kids. Tickets start at $10, plus applicable fees, and are on sale now at FairParkTix.com. — Becky Mayad.

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO