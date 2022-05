SAN JOSE -- Fire crews in the South Bay appear to have put out a brush fire that broke out in Overfelt Gardens on McKee Road in San Jose Thursday afternoon.The fire was reported burning in the park located on the 2100 block of McKee Road at around 2:15 p.m. Thursday.Chopper 5 footage showed flames burning in several areas around the Chinese Cultural Garden located in the park west of I-680 in the Ludlow neighborhood. The fire could be seen burning close to a structure that was in the garden, but authorities later confirmed it didn't sustain any damage.Firefighters could...

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO