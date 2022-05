Pink is a world-renowned musician, songwriter, and dancer. She produced famous hits such as Get the Party Started, Just Give Me A Reason, and Most Girls, among others. Due to her work, she has won multiple awards throughout her illustrious career such as Billboard Music Awards’ New Female Artist of the Year, Grammy Awards for Best Female Rock Vocal Performance, and Best Pop Collaboration with Vocals. On top of that, she also has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. In this article, however, we will be talking about Pink’s net worth in 2022.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO