De Pere, WI

Local student graduates from St. Norbert College

wausharaargus.com
 3 days ago

St. Norbert College held its commencement ceremony on May 15, outdoors...

www.wausharaargus.com

lawrentian.com

Lawrence works to address student frustrations as retention issues persist

Lawrence University is looking to increase its retention rate due to concerns that it is not meeting the expectations set for students during the admissions process. Retention, or the percentage of students that continue their educational career at a particular institution, can be used as an indicator of student satisfaction. At the end of Fall Term, Ashley Lewis was hired as Associate Vice President for Enrollment to develop a retention strategy for Lawrence.
LAWRENCE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Appleton Area School District piloting more welcoming, inclusive dress code

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Appleton Area School District is piloting a new dress code at several of its schools. “Not focusing on what you can’t wear but rather what makes people comfortable and feel safe when they’re inside the building,” said Michael Hernandez who is the assistant superintendent for secondary schools at Appleton Area School District.
APPLETON, WI
Fox11online.com

Odor in building leads to evacuation of Bay View Middle School

HOWARD (WLUK) -- Bay View Middle School has been cleared for re-entry after it was evacuated for a strange odor Friday. The Howard-Suamico School District says around 11 a.m., two students reported experiencing nausea or feeling faint. The school nurse evaluated both students. The students were eventually released to their parents.
HOWARD, WI
Fox11online.com

Neenah woman announces run for 55th State Assembly District

(WLUK) -- A Fox Valley business owner has launched her campaign for Wisconsin State Assembly in the 55th district. Stefanie Holt of Neenah made the announcement Thursday. “As your representative, I will advocate for all citizens of our district and ensure your needs are met at the state level," she said in a statement.
NEENAH, WI
discoverhometown.com

Germantown School District superintendent submits resignation

Germantown School District Superintendent Brett Stousland (pictured) has submitted his resignation to the Germantown School Board, according to information from the packet for the May 23 Germantown School Board meeting. “Dr. Brett Stousland also submitted a letter of resignation effective June 30, 2022. He was hired in the spring of...
GERMANTOWN, WI
oshkoshexaminer.com

In awkward session, Oshkosh school board discusses future of historic Merrill site

The Oshkosh Area School District is inching closer to a decision on what to do with the building that houses the 121-year-old Merrill Elementary School. School board President Bob Poeschl, neighborhood residents, preservationists and some local developers want to explore the idea of maintaining part of the New York Avenue school complex for housing.
OSHKOSH, WI
Fox11online.com

New shelter in Fond du Lac aims to bring families hope

FOND DU LAC (WLUK) -- A new homeless shelter in Fond du Lac has been completed. Thanks to the support of donors, St. Vincent de Paul of Fond du Lac County and the Solutions Center came together to help build the St. Katharine Drexel Shelter. Representatives from the two organizations...
FOND DU LAC, WI
WBAY Green Bay

WATCH: Lawrence residents react to canceled warehouse plans

In the Green Bay and Fox Valley area, HSHS St. Vincent Hospital is one of the only places families can go to buy pasteurized breast milk. Five names are etched onto the Law Enforcement Memorial in Fond du Lac’s Hamilton Park. Updated: 3 hours ago. A report from Associated...
GREEN BAY, WI
visitoshkosh.com

5 Great Reasons to Attend Waterfest in Oshkosh

5 Great Reasons to Celebrate Our Beautiful Wisconsin Summer at Waterfest. Experience an exceptional sense of community with family, like minded friends and associates in a sparkling summer setting. Enjoy great live entertainment from National & International touring artists at exceptional values such as The Beach Boys; Trombone Shorty and...
OSHKOSH, WI
WBAY Green Bay

CDC: 18 Wisconsin counties have high COVID-19 levels

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report 18 counties in Wisconsin have high levels of COVID-19, including Marinette County and a number that border WBAY’s wider viewing area: Lincoln, Marathon, Ozaukee and Washington. The CDC says face masks are strongly recommended in counties with high community spread along with more attention to other mitigation efforts: social distancing, reducing gatherings outside your household, more frequent use of hand sanitizer and/or washing hands, and cleaning high-touch surfaces.
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Threats made to Shawano Middle School, culprit identified

SHAWANO, Wis. (WFRV) – Police have reportedly identified the person that made threats on Thursday and Friday to Shawano Middle School. The Shawano Police Department said it is aware of threats that were made to Shawano Middle School and students. The threats were reportedly made on Thursday night and Friday morning.
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Music
milwaukeeindependent.com

A struggle to be seen: Why Wisconsin’s Hmong American community continues to face discrimination

Sheng Lee Riechers remembers attending Neenah school and community events where military veterans were asked to stand and be recognized for their service to the country. Her father, a Hmong soldier who fought communist forces under the direction of the U.S. government during the Vietnam War, would always hesitate to stand, unsure of how he would be received.
WISCONSIN STATE
B105

What Wisconsin City Was Just Named The #3 Place To Live In The United States?

The Midwest is a great place to live, right? We don't need anyone to tell us that. But, sometimes it is nice to receive some national recognition. As a border community, residents of the Twin Ports - Duluth and Superior - get to benefit from all that both states - Minnesota and Wisconsin - have to offer. Maybe that's why we always find those national lists that details the "best of"-something so interesting; we have two states to look for.
DULUTH, MN
wearegreenbay.com

Huge industrial building coming to Wrightstown

WRIGHTSTOWN, Wis. (WFRV) — A massive new industrial building is headed to the Village of Wrightstown. “This is a huge deal for Wrightstown,” said Village Administrator Travis Coenen. “It truly shows how innovative as a small community we are.”. What is currently a giant plot of land...
WRIGHTSTOWN, WI
seehafernews.com

Local Legislator Announces He’s Running For Re-election

“It’s just been an honor to serve the people in the 25th Assembly District over the past 10 years and I have some work to continue.”. With that, Republican Paul Tittl of Manitowoc has announced he’s officially running for a sixth two-year term to represent the 25th Assembly District in Madison.
MADISON, WI
radioresultsnetwork.com

Local Food Pantry Asking for Help From Businesses As Demand Rises

A local food pantry is asking local businesses to join the front lines against the war on hunger in Marinette and Menominee Counties as demand and expenses rapidly increase. St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry in downtown Marinette is now offering local businesses the chance to invest in the area’s largest food pantry in exchange for corporate publicity. The program, which can be reviewed on the SVdP website at svdpmarinette.org/pantrysponsorship, allows businesses to make a difference for as little as a $1,000 investment. This funding will go directly to the food pantry program, which has seen a steady increase in demand and expense.
MENOMINEE, MI
wtaq.com

Movie Alleging 2020 Election Fraud In Wisconsin Comes To Green Bay

DE PERE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A film alleging widespread fraud in the 2020 Presidential election is being shown in theatres across the country this week, including in De Pere Tuesday evening. Media fact checkers are poking holes in the theories presented in the film, 2000 Mules. However, supporters say...
GREEN BAY, WI
Urban Milwaukee

Officials Should Oppose Health Care Merger

Could someone please explain how the pending merger of the Advocate Aurora Health (AAH) of Chicago and Milwaukee and Atrium Health of Charlotte, North Carolina helps patients and employers in Wisconsin?. That fundamental question needs deep examination by federal and state regulators and legislators. These are non-profit health systems that...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Man charged with income tax fraud in Brown County

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Portage County man has been charged in a tax fraud case in Brown County. A criminal complaint obtained by Action 2 News shows Elton J. Schenk, 46, Custer, is charged with Fraud/Rendering Income Tax Return or Obtain Refund with Fraudulent Intent. It’s a felony charge that comes with a possible sentence of six years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.
BROWN COUNTY, WI

