Chris Brown Shares Release Date And Cover Art For New Album, ‘Breezy’
Click here to read the full article.
Just days after landing a multi-year residency at Drai’s in Las Vegas, Chris Brown has unveiled the cover art and release date for his new album, Breezy . The highly-anticipated LP is set to arrive on June 24, ahead of this year’s BET Awards weekend.
Following his last solo studio album, 2019’s Indigo , Brown has been adamant about entering a new era with his forthcoming album. Previously released singles, “Iffy” and “WE (Warm Embrace)” are presumably featured on Breezy , but as of now, he’s keeping the tracklist under wraps.More from VIBE.com
- Lil Wayne Threatens To Have Dallas Mavericks Owner Mark Cuban "Smacked"
- Revisiting "Angel In Disguise," The Song Jack Harlow Didn't Know Was Brandy's
- Brandy Responds To Jack Harlow Not Recognizing Her Voice
He did, however, share some insight on the album via his Instagram stories earlier this year. “NOT GON LIE… It take a different type of LOVE mixed wit heartbreak for some of these songs on my album,” Brown wrote. “So ahead of time…. THANK YOU [praying hands emoji].”
Breezy reportedly includes features from Ella Mai , Wizkid , Yung Bleu , H.E.R., Blxst , Lil Wayne , Anderson .Paak , Jack Harlow , Fivio Foreign , Tory Lanez , and more.View this post on Instagram
A post shared by BREEZY (@chrisbrownofficial)
He also shared that Breezy , his 10th studio album, will have the same amount of tracks as his eponymous debut—unlike his previous 42-track and 45-track releases. “KEEP IT CLASSIC,” he wrote. “Chris Brown to BREEZY! [praying hands emoji].”
On the heels of his album release, Breezy will hit the road with Lil Baby for the One Of Them Ones Tour . The 27-city tour, presented by Rolling Loud, will kick off in Raleigh, N.C. on July 15 and wrap in Las Vegas on August 27.
Comments / 0