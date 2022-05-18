ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Media, PA

Russ Parr Morning Show’s Daily Horrorscope For May 18th, 2022

By The Russ Parr Show
CLASSIX 107.9
CLASSIX 107.9
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SQ23M_0fiIJ8dY00

Source: Reach Media / Reach Media

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO THE RUSS PARR SHOW LIVE FROM 6AM – 10 AM EST

It’s time for another reading of the “ Daily Horrorscope ,” where Alfredas keeps it real by telling every astrological sign the harsh truth about themselves for today’s date of May 18th, 2022.


Get the cliff notes below:

Aries: If your new man judges you by the looks of your last man. That relationship wasn’t going to last anyway.

Taurus: Why are you at Dunkin Donuts? Holding up the line… Asking how many calories are in every donut?

Gemini: You wanted to be reelected and you hate gays. But your home movies tell a different story.

Cancer: Your eyelashes may be too long. If they look like sun visors.

Leo, why do people in the neighborhood call your drunk uncle over when things need to be fixed.

Virgo: You are wrong for noticing everything wrong with anybody else and everybody else. However, you never notice anything about yourself

Libra: our man may be slow if he thought streaming had something to do with peeing in a toilet.

Scorpio: Why did the DoorDash driver ask you for an additional tip because he ain’t enough of your fries out the bag?

Sagittarius. Why do all dudes with dreads look alike?

Capricorn: You don’t drink. You don’t smoke. And you still think Lil Wayne is fine. Maybe you should drink.

Aquarius: It is not sexy sending the new girl a picture of yourself in a bubble bath.

Pisces: Why your new man just say he has to go poopy. I gotta go poop.

The post Russ Parr Morning Show’s Daily Horrorscope For May 18th, 2022 appeared first on Black America Web .

The post Russ Parr Morning Show’s Daily Horrorscope For May 18th, 2022 appeared first on Classix Philly 107.9 .

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

‘Wheel of Fortune’ Co-Host Vanna White’s ‘Sweet Stella’ Dies, Posts Photo Tribute

On Monday (April 25th), long-time “Wheel of Fortune” co-host Vanna White took to her Instagram account to announce her cat Stella passed away. The feline was 16 years old. “My sweet Stella has gone to kitty heaven,” Vanna White declared in the social media post, which features a snapshot of her kissing the cat. “I miss her so much and will cherish the special memories of the 16 years we had together.”
PETS
The Independent

Woman reveals red flags in her date’s apartment, including two pregnancy books: ‘I don’t have words’

A woman has revealed several “red flags” that she found in the apartment of the man she’s dating, which included two books about pregnancy and a woman’s ring.In a recent video shared to TikTok, Devin, @discoveringdevin, filmed herself sitting on a bed and putting her thumb down, as the text reads: “Red flags in his apartment.”She then began by showing four Apple MacBooks, all placed on top of each other, on a desk. “Four laptops…what are you hiding?” Devin wrote in the text over the clip.Next, she documented what appeared to be a “girl’s ring” on a white shelf....
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Has Fans Freaking Out Over Her ‘Absolutely Stunning’ Awards Show Look

“NCIS: Los Angeles” star Daniela Ruah absolutely killed it on the red carpet and stage last night at the International Portuguese Music Awards. While everyone at home was preparing for tonight’s “NCIS: Los Angeles” episode, Daniela Ruah was getting all dressed up to host the IMPA Awards. The ceremony took place at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, on Saturday, April 23.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
City
Media, PA
Media, PA
Lifestyle
CLASSIX 107.9

Vivian Green @ City Winery [Listen to Jay Dixon to Win Tickets!]

Listen to Jay Dixon Mon-Thurs 9am-2pm for your chance to win tickets to see Vivian Green live at City Winery on Thursday, May 12th! Tickets on sale now here: https://citywinery.com/philadelphia/Online/default.asp?BOparam::WScontent::loadArticle::permalink=PHI-vivian-green-5-12-22-6:00pm&BOparam::WScontent::loadArticle::context_id= NO PURCHASE NECESSARY.  Void where prohibited.  Open to legal residents of the United States residing within the Philadelphia, PA metropolitan area, who are 21 years of […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lil Wayne
CLASSIX 107.9

CLASSIX 107.9

347
Followers
406
Post
21K+
Views
ABOUT

Philly's Favorite Classic R&B!

 https://classixphilly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy