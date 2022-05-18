The new Lenovo Yoga AIO 7 desktop PC has a 27″4K display, powerful processing & more

Arriving home in the dark is no longer a problem with the Illumi-key Bluetooth LED smart key. Even if you can’t see your keys or lock well, this LED key lights up so you know exactly where to put it. Moreover, its technology autonomously interacts with you via LED illumination or sound notifications. So this gadget is useful wherever and whenever you need it. Use the connected app, which collects your location data, to retain information about your last saved locations—even when the app is closed. This way, it can actually light up when you arrive home! Beyond this convenience, it also helps you avoid losing your keys. That’s because you can use the app to find your lost keys and gadgets. Vice versa, you can use your key to find your phone. Smaller than traditional finders, it reduces the bulk in your pocket or bag.

ELECTRONICS ・ 8 DAYS AGO