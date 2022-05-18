ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surfer Levi Slawson wins Australia Pro Junior event

Encinitas surfer Levi Slawson won the Harvey Norman Sydney Pro Junior Men's division at Manly Beach on Sydney Australia's Northern Beaches on May 15. As a lead -in to the Challenger Series, almost 100 competitors turned out vying for WSL Pro Junior points as they look to lock in a spot at the 2022 World Surf League World Junior Championships later this year.

Slawson only gained a late entry into this event when a spot became vacant in the draw. The talented and exciting Californian surfer was in Sydney to surf the main WSL Challenger Series event which began on May 17 but used the opportunity to surf the Pro Junior to warm-up for the main event.

"Surfing against Australia's top Pro Juniors was the ideal way for me get familiar with the waves at Manly Beach," said Slawson in a news release. "Every heat has been hard-fought and the final was amazing with all four of us scoring big and all a chance of winning right to the end — I'm stoked to take the win and I'm ready for the Challenger event."

