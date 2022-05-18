ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gas Prices In NY, NJ Increase Again To Record Highs

By Andrew Magnotta @710WOR
Photo: Getty Images North America

The price of a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline increased again overnight, pushing gas prices in both New York and New Jersey to new record highs.

As of Wednesday, the average price of a gallon of gas increased in New York by 6.3 cents to $4.868. In New Jersey, it increased 7.4 cents to $4.728. Both numbers are all-time highs, according to AAA.

Nationally, the average price of a gallon of gas rose 4.4 cents from Tuesday to Wednesday.

Gas prices locally have risen about 5 percent in the last week and 17 percent in the last month.

