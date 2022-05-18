ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texarkana, TX

Samuel M'Pemba, nation's No. 1 athlete, sets Oregon Ducks official visit

By Andrew Nemec
 3 days ago

The Oregon Ducks football program has built the reputation of a potential elite defensive prospect developer with the hiring of Dan Lanning as head coach.

And that reputation might be paying dividends.

On Wednesday, IMG Academy (Florida) five-star athlete Samuel M'Pemba announced he will be taking an official visit to Oregon on June 24:

The 6-foot-4, 245-pound prospect is rated the nation's No. 7 overall recruit and the No. 1 athlete.

While M'Pemba doesn't necessarily have a "true position," his blend of size and athleticism could make him an elite edge-rusher or versatile defensive piece at the collegiate level.

Clearly, college football programs are all-in.

M'Pemba has accumulated more than 30 scholarship offers, highlighted by Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, USC and many others.

Thus far, he has set two office visits: Oregon and Note Dame (June 17).

Here's what 247Sports had to say about him as a prospect :

"One of those prospects you take now and then figure out the position later. Has the frame – and skill set – to be molded into a variety of different things at the next level. Got snaps on both sides of the ball his first few years back while home in St. Louis before transferring into the national powerhouse that is IMG Academy and being deployed primarily as a large slot wideout. Found success in that role as he can create some separation and move the chains while working the lower numbers of the route tree, but seems to have the most developmental upside as a pass rusher, hence why he’s expected to focus mainly on being a defender during his senior season. When it comes to getting after the quarterback, has flashed the ability to bend and win with speed as he runs the arc. Will eventually need to develop a full menu of moves and learn how to find his run fits, but has the initial burst to be an effective edge player on Saturdays. Testing profile (30-inch vertical jump and 4.5 shuttle) also suggest that he could potentially drop back into coverage in certain situations. Might need some time to figure things out after juggling two positions, but large hands and favorable wingspan shouldn’t be overlooked as he doesn’t appear to be anywhere close to being taped out (believed to hovering right around 6-4, 235 pounds winter after junior year). Could thrive as a blitzing linebacker in a 3-4 scheme. NFL potential."

Sophomore season highlights

