Tips wanted in case of Macomb County bicyclist killed in hit-and-run on his birthday

MACOMB TWP. (WWJ) - Family and friends are pleading for tips in the cold case hit-and-run death of a father of three in Macomb Township.

According to the Macomb County Sheriff's Office, Kevin Clay Fletcher was riding his bike home from PF Chang’s at the Mall at Partridge Creek, where he worked, on Saturday, November 5, 2016.

Just after 1:20 a.m., Fletcher was crossing Romeo Plank Road, at Hall Road, when he was hit by a what was believed to be a 2005-2007 tan colored Jeep Grand Cherokee.

The driver of the Jeep did not stop at the scene, continuing northbound on Romeo Plank after hitting the bicyclist.

Fletcher, who was celebrating his 29th birthday that day, did not survive the crash.

Officials noted that Fletcher was using the crosswalk.

Now more than five years later, the driver responsible for Fletcher's death has yet to be identified.

On Wednesday, Crime Stoppers renewed its call for tips in this case, offering a cash reward up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest. Fletcher's loved ones, including his fiancée, son, and a friend of the family were set to speak at a news conference pleasing for anyone who knows anything to please come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-800-Speak Up (1-800-773-2587). As always, those who contact Crime Stoppers will remain 100% and will not be required to speak to police or to testify in court. All rewards are also paid anonymously.

To submit an anonymous tip online, visit this link .