ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macomb County, MI

Tips wanted in case of Macomb County bicyclist killed in hit-and-run on his birthday

By Wwj Newsroom
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IOOtF_0fiIHefr00

MACOMB TWP. (WWJ) - Family and friends are pleading for tips in the cold case hit-and-run death of a father of three in Macomb Township.

According to the Macomb County Sheriff's Office, Kevin Clay Fletcher was riding his bike home from PF Chang’s at the Mall at Partridge Creek, where he worked, on Saturday, November 5, 2016.

Just after 1:20 a.m., Fletcher was crossing Romeo Plank Road, at Hall Road, when he was hit by a what was believed to be a 2005-2007 tan colored Jeep Grand Cherokee.

The driver of the Jeep did not stop at the scene, continuing northbound on Romeo Plank after hitting the bicyclist.

Fletcher, who was celebrating his 29th birthday that day, did not survive the crash.

Officials noted that Fletcher was using the crosswalk.

Now more than five years later, the driver responsible for Fletcher's death has yet to be identified.

On Wednesday, Crime Stoppers renewed its call for tips in this case, offering a cash reward up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest. Fletcher's loved ones, including his fiancée, son, and a friend of the family were set to speak at a news conference pleasing for anyone who knows anything to please come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-800-Speak Up (1-800-773-2587). As always, those who contact Crime Stoppers will remain 100% and will not be required to speak to police or to testify in court. All rewards are also paid anonymously.

To submit an anonymous tip online, visit this link .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clay Township, MI
Macomb County, MI
Crime & Safety
County
Macomb County, MI
City
Macomb Township, MI
Macomb Township, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cyclist#Crime Stoppers#Jeep#Romeo Plank
fox40jackson.com

Grisly details involving Michigan man accused of murdering, mutilating girlfriend, living with body for months

Gruesome details connected to the case of a Michigan man accused of killing and mutilating his girlfriend in his condominium were revealed during a Thursday court hearing, including the storing of her body in a basement bathroom for several months. Matthew Lewinski is charged with first-degree murder, disinterment and mutilation...
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
downriversundaytimes.com

Woman arrested for drunk and disorderly

WYANDOTTE — A 30-year-old Macomb Township woman who fled a Wyandotte restaurant in a white Mercedes-Benz after screaming at patrons and breaking a glass the night of May 13 was later found by police officers in Bishop Park, sitting against a tree. The police officers tried to convince her...
WYANDOTTE, MI
WWJ News Radio

WWJ News Radio

Detroit, MI
23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Detroit.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwjnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy