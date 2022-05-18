More than $3B in auto insurance refunds distributed to Michigan drivers

LANSING (WWJ) -- The deadline has officially passed. Over $3 billion in auto insurance refunds have been distributed to eligible Michiganders.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services (DIFS) Director Anita Fox say they are both celebrating this "successful" undertaking.

"This year, we put more than $3 billion back in people’s pockets with $400 auto refund checks per vehicle. We got this done thanks to bipartisan auto insurance legislation I signed in 2019, which has already saved Michigan drivers over $1 billion on their premiums since taking effect,” said Whitmer. “As we move past the end of the refund process, we will continue to use every tool in our toolbox to help put money back into the pockets of Michiganders.”

A $5 billion surplus in the Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association (MCAA) catastrophic fund was due to the cost controls, consumer protections and other savings put into place by the state’s bipartisan auto insurance reform law.

Earlier this year, at Whitmer 's request, the MCCA transferred $3 billion to the auto insurers responsible for issuing refunds to eligible drivers while also retaining $2 billion of the surplus to ensure continuity of care for accident survivors.

Michigan’s auto insurers were required to issue refunds to eligible Michigan policyholders of $400 per vehicle, or $80 per historic vehicle, by no later than May 9 for each vehicle that was insured under a policy that meets the minimum insurance requirements for operating a vehicle on Michigan roads as of 11:59 p.m. on October 31, 2021.

According to data collected by DIFS, more than $3,041,000,000 has been issued by auto insurers.

“Sending out millions of refunds was a massive undertaking for Michigan’s auto insurers, and we recognize their efforts during this important process. We were able to put a significant amount of money back in Michiganders’ pockets – something we should all celebrate, ” said Fox.

Fox said to contact the insurance company that insured your vehicle if you haven't received your check to verify your banking, address information and how your refund has been issued. If you need further assistance, you may file a complaint with DIFS so that they can investigate.

If you haven't received your refund yet ot want to learn more about the MCCA refun process, DIFS has launched a new video .

You can also call DIFS at 833-ASK-DIFS (833-275-3437) Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for assistance, or click HERE .