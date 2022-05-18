ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Largest charity motorcycle event happening this weekend

KRQE News 13
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlbuquerque and Rio Ranch have teamed up to...

www.krqe.com

Comments / 0

Related
rrobserver.com

FIVE THINGS: A good weekend to sip some wine at New Mexico Wine Festival

8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Balloon Fiesta Park’Sip into Summer at New Mexico’s biggest wine event: The New Mexico Wine Festival in Albuquerque. This three-day event features a wide selection of red, white and sparkling wines that range from soft and sweet to bold and dry. Come celebrate with live music, great food, local artisans, and so much more.
RIO RANCHO, NM
travelawaits.com

6 Amazing Restaurants To Get A True Taste Of Santa Fe

I expected to love the art, architecture, and history of Santa Fe, and I certainly did. But I wasn’t sure how much I’d like the food. I had only visited once before, when I was in college, and my memories of the food were mixed. When I returned...
SANTA FE, NM
KOAT 7

Celebrate New Mexico: On the Sky Railway to Lamy

LAMY, N.M. — In this Celebrate New Mexico story, Todd Kurtz shows us the newest attraction in central New Mexico, the Sky Railway running from Santa Fe to Lamy. The 141-year-old rail line is helping revive the train depot. Money is also being invested into the historic restaurant in Lamy, the Legal Tender Saloon.
LAMY, NM
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico May 20 – May 27

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from May 20 – May 27 around New Mexico. Albuquerque Events May 20 – Family Picnic Night at the Botanic Garden – Spend an evening with the family surrounded by floral landscapes. Start the summer season with food, fun, and live music. Event-goers can see local bands like […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
City
Albuquerque, NM
Albuquerque, NM
Society
Albuquerque, NM
Cars
KRQE News 13

Local vendors, live music at monthly Friday Night Market event

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Friday Night Market is back for its fourth seasson. The main focus of the Friday Night Market is to be free for the public and to show case small vendors. The event is also a family and pet friendly that will also have food trucks, and drinks for all ages.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Eater

The Country’s First Native American Woman-Owned Brewery in the U.S. Doesn’t Want to Be Its Last

In spring 2022, Shyla Sheppard sat at a long bench in the two-story beer hall at Bow & Arrow Brewing Co.’s flagship location in Albuquerque, New Mexico, arranging flowers. The brewery’s co-founder and CEO, Sheppard cut the stems of purple, white, and golden blossoms, and tucked them into white ceramic vases. In the taproom, where ambiance is a vital part of the tasting experience, no detail is too small to escape her notice. Above her, a faux trophy mount of a sculptural white buffalo presides over the room. The sculpture reminds her daily of a lesson from her grandfather, who raised bison. He would tell her that, even in a blizzard, the buffalo would turn to face the storm.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle#Charity#Vehicles
westernslopenow.com

Cheech and Chong visit dispensaries in Albuquerque and Rio Rancho

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The counter-culture comedy duo Cheech and Chong known for their movies, music, and pot-fueled adventures made stops at PurLife locations in Albuquerque and Rio Rancho today. They were promoting their brand “Cheech and Chong’s Cannabis Company.”. The staff at the Rio Rancho store...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Winds shift, bring smoke and cooler temps

It was another windy Friday across New Mexico today with peak gusts reaching 45-60 mph for the north. Gallup recorded 59 mph and Las Vegas reached 52 mph. Stronger wind gusts continue tonight bringing much colder air and moisture from the northeast. This is also having an effect on the smoke increasing towards Taos and Santa Fe. Wind gusts will continue overnight 20-30 mph for the east as this powerful late season storm dives into our state. Although we’ll miss out on the record cold and snow, our temps will cool down dramatically this weekend especially east. High temperatures will only be in the lower to middle 50s across northeast NM Saturday. This is 15-25° cooler than this past week and will wipe away the near record heat. The RGV will still be warm, but more seasonal with highs in the lower 80s. This change in our weather will set up a canyon wind into the ABQ metro area later Saturday into Sunday as another front drops through.
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Video shows Albuquerque street racers ignoring deputies

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – KRQE News 13 got another look at the challenges officers are up against when it comes to illegal street races. Deputies showed up to Tramway near Paseo Del Norte on May 1 and say they found 100 to 150 vehicles stopped on the roadway while a truck did donuts in the intersection. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Parents outraged, Wildfire update, Higher fire danger, Bosque fires, Cheech and Chong

Thursday’s Top Stories First round of tax rebates headed to New Mexicans City of Albuquerque says ‘Tacos and Tequila Festival’ is not happening Storehouse New Mexico hoping donations come in amid shortages Some New Mexico State Parks closing due to fire danger UNM launches 12-week product management bootcamp Warrant sheds new light in murder, missing […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Charities
KRQE News 13

What hiking areas are still open near Albuquerque?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Some of New Mexico’s most popular forest areas are increasingly seeing closures as wildfires burn statewide. While the closures are an effort to prevent more fires from igniting, they’ve also put lots of recreational areas off-limits for New Mexicans. So what are your options if you want to get out and experience […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Wildfire update, Investigation underway, Strong winds, Murder arrests, Future of water

Friday’s Top Stories As prices increase, New Mexicans cut back on dining out Reward offered for Harley stolen during Albuquerque funeral Police investigating threatening phone call made to Santa Fe hospital New Mexico court upholds $165M damage awards in FedEx crash Local music teacher to compete in international axe throwing championship New Mexico, two pueblos […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
WDBO

US forest chief calls for pause of prescribed fires

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — (AP) — Federal officials are warning that expanding drought conditions coupled with hot and dry weather, extreme wind and unstable atmospheric conditions have led to explosive fire behavior in the southwestern U.S., where large fires continued their march across New Mexico on Friday. Crews also...
SANTA FE, NM
travelawaits.com

The Colorful Albuquerque Festival You’ll Love This June

The Festival Flamenco Alburquerque is celebrating its 35th year from June 11 to 18, 2022. The thrilling week-long event, sponsored by the National Institute of Flamenco and the University of New Mexico, is the most significant flamenco event outside of Spain. The festival takes place in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Reward offered for “Shop and Rob Bandit”

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Albuquerque Police Department are asking for the public’s help in identifying someone they’ve dubbed the “Shop and Rob Bandit.” Officials say he is responsible for a bank robbery that happened on Friday, May 20, 2022. They say around 11:13 a.m., a man entered the First […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy