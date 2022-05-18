ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Look out for this new restaurant: Brooklyn Pickle to add first Utica location in 2023

By Maria M. Silva, Observer-Dispatch
 3 days ago

New things are coming to Utica. Brooklyn Pickle has announced the opening of a new location in downtown Utica at 600 State St. in March 2023, Utica Mayor Robert Palmieri announced at a press conference at the State Street location Tuesday, May 17.

Open since 1975, the restaurant currently operates three establishments in Syracuse serving sandwiches, giant subs, salads, homemade soups and desserts for indoor dining and takeout. The new deli restaurant in Utica brings a new unique addition: It will be the first Brooklyn Pickle establishment to sell beer, Palmieri said.

Area food trucks: Sunshine is here: When are food truck events coming back?

Utica housing survey: Utica wants input on the city's housing stock. How to weigh in

The space, located in the old Utica Steam Cotton building across from the new Wynn Hospital,  is currently under construction. Brooklyn Pickle will occupy half of the retail space available in the building and developers are currently looking for tenants to rent the rest of the space.

The building will have more than 150 parking spaces and will add 64 apartments that are set to open this summer, according to developers.

Maria M. Silva covers food, drink and culture in the Mohawk Valley for the Observer-Dispatch. Email her at mariamsilva@gannett.com or follow her on Twitter .

This article originally appeared on Observer-Dispatch: Look out for this new restaurant: Brooklyn Pickle to add first Utica location in 2023

Comments / 0

