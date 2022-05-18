ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

WYSO Morning News Update: Sports betting could start this fall in Ohio; Groceryland owners make pledge to donate profits

By WYSO
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Statehouse News Bureau) — Democrats in the Ohio House and Senate say they want a constitutional amendment to guarantee abortion and reproductive rights. Statehouse correspondent Jo Ingles reports the Democrats said women, not politicians, should decide whether to carry a pregnancy to term. Sen. Nickie Antonio said two-thirds of Ohioans agree...

Related
Cleveland.com

Ohio can penalize cities for using traffic cameras, state Supreme Court rules: The Wake Up for Friday, May 20, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. A very warm weekend is ahead for Northeast Ohio. Highs today will be around 90 degrees, with showers and thunderstorms and wind gusts up to 33 mph. Highs will be in the upper 80s Saturday with more showers and thunderstorms possible. It will be cooler Sunday, with highs in the mid-70s, but showers are likely. Read more.
CLEVELAND, OH
Ohio House approves second round of federal COVID relief funds

Ohio lawmakers in the House voted to release another round of federal stimulus dollars in relation to COVID-19 pandemic relief. More than $420 million is earmarked for local governments around Ohio with a population of under 50,000 people. Rep. Thomas Hall (R-Madison Twp.) said this is a second round of...
OHIO STATE
WLWT 5

Take a look inside a marijuana grow facility in Ohio

CINCINNATI — More states are approving medicinal cannabis and laws allowing recreational use are also spreading. In our area, Ohio is the only state to have medical marijuana on the books. Legislation is pending in Kentucky and Indiana. Ohio has discussed legalizing recreational use, but a statewide vote is not expected until 2023.
OHIO STATE
WYSO Evening News Update: Senior Women's Open returns to Dayton; Lawmaker wants to block jurors from attending trial remotely

Your WYSO Evening News Update for May 20, 2022, with Jerry Kenney:. (Statehouse News Bureau) — A House bill that would immediately ban abortion in Ohio has had two hearings. But there has yet to be any action on a similar bill in the Senate. Statehouse correspondent Jo Ingles reports the Senate president says he supports such a ban but wants to take a more measured approach.
DAYTON, OH
WYSO Morning News Update: Proposed ban on gender transition medications and procedures for minors; Oregon District shooting survivor visits Buffalo

Your WYSO Morning News Update for May 20, 2022, with Mike Frazier:. (Statehouse News Bureau) — Supporters of a bill that would ban abortion in Ohio if the US Supreme Court overturns Roe v Wade testified in a House committee Thursday. Statehouse correspondent Jo Ingles reports much of the debate came down to the lack of exceptions for things like rape, incest, or the life or health of a pregnant person. Many of the bill’s backers said they consider fertilization or conception to be when life begins. And this bill would ban abortion from that point, without exceptions. Melanie Miller with the anti-abortion Ashland Pregnancy Care Center said abortion makes the trauma of rape or incest worse. “Two wrongs can never correct a right. And I have heard first-hand where the child has even been that silver lining, the gift or the good that has come out of that tragic situation," said Miller. But in a ten-year study of a thousand people who had abortions, 95% said it was the right decision. Opponents say under the bill, it would be too complicated for doctors to defend themselves for performing abortions to save people’s lives.
BUFFALO, NY
ocj.com

A ride through history of Southern Ohio’s scenic railways

It is hard to overstate the enormous importance of the locomotive in the development of the American nation. Ever since the steam locomotive noisily announced its presence on the scene in the second half of the nineteenth century, the “steel highway” has played an integral role in United States economic, social, and industrial life.
TRAFFIC
Eleven Warriors

Former Ohio State Safety Marcus Hooker Announces Transfer to Youngstown State

Marcus Hooker is headed to Youngstown State. Following a four-year career with the Buckeyes, the New Castle, Pennsylvania, native and brother of former Ohio State All-American safety, Malik Hooker, entered the transfer portal on April 26. Hooker took to social media Friday to announce that he will stay in Ohio to join the Penguin football program ahead of the 2022 season.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
CBS Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania leaders renew push for increase in state's minimum wage

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — There is a renewed push to put more money into workers' paychecks. State Secretary of Labor and Industry Jennifer Berrier was in Pittsburgh on Thursday calling for a raise in the state's minimum wage. She says it's long past due and Pennsylvania's leaders should set the minimum at $15 an hour.  Pennsylvania has a lower minimum wage than any of the states that border it. The current wage is $7.25 an hour, and it's been this way for about 16 years. The big concern anytime this is brought up: What is the impact on small businesses?"It's hard to...
PITTSBURGH, PA
spectrumnews1.com

Exploring Ohio: Quarry Trails Metro Park

COLUMBUS, Ohio — There’s a new recreation destination for Franklin County and beyond. The new Quarry Trails Metro Park in Columbus is part of the effort to have a metro park within five miles of every Franklin County resident. "Since the middle 1800s, this has been an active...
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

In-State 2023 Combo Guard Lawrent Rice Says Relationship With Ohio State Has Been “Built Back Up” in Recent Months

The commitment of George Washington III last November figured to make Lawrent Rice’s potential path to Ohio State a bit more difficult. Both combo guards targeted by the Buckeye coaching staff in the class of 2023, Washington made his decision early, potentially eliminating the need for a similar player as the first Ohio State commit in the cycle. Rice, who hails from Wayne High School in Dayton, Ohio, may have had to reshuffle his priorities if the three-star, top-150 prospect had the Buckeyes as his leader in the pack.
COLUMBUS, OH

