ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bentonville, AR

Walmart to host exclusive savings event for Walmart+ members

By Jacob Smith
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sSJ9W_0fiIFvw200

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart announced an opportunity for Walmart+ members to save big with a weekend savings event dedicated exclusively to them.

According to a press release, the event begins at 2 p.m. on June 2 with deals ending at 6 p.m. on June 5. Members will have exclusive access to thousands of popular summer items including a Shark vacuum, a Minnie Mouse playhouse, and Samsung Galaxy S7.

Other opportunities for items include the PlayStation 5, Pit Boss Pellet Grills and Gateway Laptops. In addition to deals, the release says customers who sign up in a Walmart store during the weekend and become a paid Walmart+ member will get a $20 promo code off their next online purchase.

Get additional fuel savings with Walmart+

“Our Walmart+ members loved early access to our Black Friday events, so we were inspired to create an entire weekend dedicated to the best deals,” said Chris Cracchiolo, senior vice president and general manager at Walmart. “Giving members more of what they want with exclusive, unprecedented Black Friday-like savings allows us to celebrate our members in a fun, new way.”

A full list of available deals are listed here:

Electronics

·         Gateway R7 Laptop was $449, will be $399 – $50 off

·         Hisense 43-inch 4K TV was $258, will be $198 – 23% off

·         Samsung A50 Soundbar was $179, will be $129 – 28% off

Apparel

·         Champion Women’s Lightweight Tee was $30, will be $15 – 50% off

·         Burnside Men’s Board Short was $42, will be $19.95 – 53% off

·         Michael Kors Tote Bag was $197, will be $146.52 – 26% off

·         Levi’s Boys 2-piece Outfit was $44, will be $22 – 50% off

For the Home

·         Keurig K Compact Black was $89, will be $49 – 45% off

·         Gourmia 8QT Air Fryer was $99, will be $59 – 40% off

·         Anchorage Queen Upholstered Bed was $279, will be $199 – 28% off

·         Larissa Sofa was $449, will be $349 – 22% off

Toys

·         Hover-1 Blast Hoverboard for $79 – Exclusive to Walmart+ Weekend

·         LEGO City Stuntz was $23.97, will be $14.97

·         Krazy Kart Shift Go-Kart was $298, will be $198 – $100 off

School and Art Supplies

·         60 count of Sharpie Fine Point Permanent Markers was $38.26, will be $20 – 48% Off

·         60 pack of Elmer’s glue sticks was $19.13, will be $13.78 – 28 % off

Appliances

·         Pit Boss Pellet Grill was $427, will be $327 – 23% off

·         GE 10,000 BTU Portable WiFi A/C was $447, will be $326 – 27% off

·         Shark Auto Empty Robot Vacuum was $499, will be $299 – $200 off

Backyard & Summer Fun

·         Coleman 20′ Oval 48″ Deep Metal Frame Above Ground Pool was $698, will be $598

·         Licensed Disc Swings (Paw Patrol, Minnie, Mickey, Spider-Man) was $79, will be $34.44

To help promote the event, Walmart says comedians Jim Gaffigan, Ken Jeong, Franco Escamilla and Iliza Schlesinger will be sharing their “hot takes” on the deals through social media.

According to the release, shipping is also free for Walmart+ members. At the end of April, the subscription increased its fuel discount, giving members up to 10 cents off each gallon they pump at more than 14,000 stations nationwide.

Membership also provides unlimited free grocery deliveries from stores as well as Scan & Go capabilities for a quick and contactless checkout experience in stores. They will also reportedly be including a free six months of Spotify Premium.

If you’re not a Walmart+ member just yet, starting Friday, June 3, those who sign up to be a paid member in a Walmart store will get a $20 off promo code to use on their next online purchase. The promo code offering is available through 6 p.m. on Sunday, June 5.

Walmart+ is $12.95 a month or $98 a year. For more information about Walmart+ or how to become a member, visit https://www.walmart.com/plus .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Lifestyle
Bentonville, AR
Food & Drinks
Local
Arkansas Food & Drinks
Local
Arkansas Business
Bentonville, AR
Lifestyle
City
Bentonville, AR
Bentonville, AR
Business
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ken Jeong
Person
Michael Kors
Person
Jim Gaffigan
Mashed

The Costco Hot Dog Hoax That Shocked Shoppers As Shares Tumbled This Week

Costco is famous for its various deals, but the most notorious bargain of all is the $1.50 hot dog and soda combo. It's evident that even after people spend hundreds of dollars at the warehouse club, they can't resist the allure of this deal, because Costco sells an average of 135 million hot dogs per year (via 425 Business). In the current state of the world with rampant inflation, the $1.50 hot dogs serve as a reminder of simpler times and a treat after a day of shopping. Whether or not it's practical to keep it at that price, however, is another story.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#4k Tv#Toys#Food Drink#Minnie Mouse#Gateway Laptops#K Tv#Samsung A50 Soundbar
Mashed

The Big Change Costco Just Made To Its Membership Benefits

Buying a Costco membership can change your shopping game, especially if you frequent big box stores like most Americans. According to the company's website, anyone with a Costco membership can score savings and earn rewards on their purchases, and the card allows for full refunds if a shopper isn't happy with a particular purchase. These perks only mark the tip of the iceberg, though. Real Simple found that members can also take advantage of programs that refill their inkjet printer cartridges, offer discounts on gift cards, let you purchase books signed by their authors, and even let you take advantage of Costco's travel agency.
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Laptops
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy