ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Two children hospitalized due to baby formula shortage

By Monique Beals, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32Y0AI_0fiIFihp00

( The Hill ) — Two children were hospitalized in Tennessee this month due to the nationwide baby formula shortage, according to a Memphis hospital.

The children, both of whom had “specific dietary requirements,” were hospitalized in mid-May at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital, said Mark Corkins, division chief of pediatric gastroenterology at Le Bonheur and the University of Tennessee Health Science Center.

“These are young children who have health conditions and special medical needs that have specific dietary requirements,” Corkins said in a statement obtained by The Hill. “Their bodies did not adapt well to the new formula type and they required treatment via IV fluids and supplemental nutrition.”

Corkins added that pediatric experts at the hospital were “making multiple substitutions throughout a child’s care to ensure that their nutritional needs are met.”

“This can be a complicated and cumbersome process and is extremely difficult for parents to navigate on their own,” he said, noting that parents should contact their child’s pediatrician in the event they have formula-related questions.

The hospitalizations come as U.S. parents have, for weeks, struggled to find baby formula products for their children. The shortage has been worsened by supply chain issues coupled with a massive recall from Abbott Nutrition, one of the top formula manufacturers.

Earlier this week, Abbott announced that it had reached a deal with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to reopen the company’s Michigan factory, which was shuttered in the wake of the recall.

But even after that deal is approved, it will still take approximately six to eight weeks for the company to resume production fully and get baby formula back on the shelves.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WREG

COVID case increase causes concern

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — COVID cases are on the rise in Shelby County and it has given health leaders cause for concern. Dr. Shirin Mazumder at Methodist Hospital said they’re starting to see hospitalizations increase as a new variant wave sweeps through.  “We are seeing the number slowly start to creep up,” Dr. Mazumder said. Wednesday, […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Medical nightmare: Widow says husband died after hospital mix-up

POPE, Miss. — A grieving widow wants answers after she says her 68-year-old husband, who was being treated for COVID, ended up confused by hospital staff for another man before he passed away. Twanda Taylor cries when she thinks about the last days of her late husband, Kenneth Wade Taylor. Because of COVID restrictions, she […]
POPE, MS
WREG

Cosmetologist a quadruple amputee at age 44

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A family is determined to help a cosmetologist-turned-quadruple amputee get prosthetic arms. Valarie Price is on an unthinkable journey. The 44-year-old grandmother became a quadruple amputee losing both of her hands and feet in 2019. Before this challenge, she was a well-known cosmetologist in Clarksdale, Mississippi and loved doing hair. WREG spoke […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Government
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
Memphis, TN
Health
Local
Tennessee Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baby Formula#Abbott Nutrition#Hospital#Le Bonheur
Kait 8

Missing man with Alzheimer’s found safe

KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) - Authorities say a missing man with Alzheimer’s has been found safe. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Melvin Malone, 71, was found Tuesday evening after an Endangered Silver Advisory was put out by the Kennett Police Department earlier in the day. According to the news...
KENNETT, MO
Kait 8

Silver Alert canceled for missing man

BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police inactivated a Silver Alert Thursday afternoon for a missing Baxter County man. Donald Dean Short, 88, of Cotter was last seen around 10 p.m. Monday, May 16, in the 200-block of North Section Line Road near Cotter Crossing Apartments. According to the...
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
actionnews5.com

Man dies in hospital after shooting in Dyersburg

DYERSBURG, Tenn. (WMC) - Authorities are investigating a homicide after a man was shot in Dyersburg Wednesday night. Dyersburg Police Department says 43-year-old Jimmy Burns was shot around 7:19 p.m. and rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased. Caleb Edwards, 20 of Newbern was identified as the person...
DYERSBURG, TN
Kait 8

1 killed, 4 others injured in crash

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A minor died and four others were injured Wednesday night in a one-vehicle crash. Arkansas State Police reported the crash occurred at 10:42 p.m. on Highway 18 just east of State Highway 181 in rural Mississippi County. Jaylin Johnson, 19, of Blytheville was westbound when...
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, AR
actionnews5.com

Man shot at two separate locations by two different shooters

DYERSBURG, Tenn. (WMC) - Dyersburg Police are investigating a shooting where a man was shot at two separate locations. DPD says a man was shot near Wilson Circle and fled to his uncle’s house on Upper Finley Road for help. When the man tried to get into the home,...
DYERSBURG, TN
Kait 8

New soybean processing facility to create 45 ‘high-paying’ jobs

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KAIT) - Cargill announced Monday it would build a new soybean process facility near Caruthersville. According to the company’s news release, the plant will create 45 new “high-paying jobs” in Pemiscot County. “Agriculture is critically important to Missouri, and I’m thrilled to see a leading...
CARUTHERSVILLE, MO
Kait 8

Person airlifted after rollover crash

BEACH GROVE, Ark. (KAIT) - An adult was airlifted to the hospital after a rollover crash in Greene County. Sheriff Steve Franks said the crash happened Monday on Highway 34 near Beech Grove. He said two adults and a juvenile were in the vehicle at the time of the crash.
GREENE COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

Deputies need help identifying suspect in house break-in

POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Poinsett County deputies need your help in identifying a suspect caught on camera breaking into a house. The Sheriff’s Office said the incident occurred at a house on North Ozark Lane just outside of Trumann on Monday night. Deputies posted images of the suspect caught from surveillance cameras.
POINSETT COUNTY, AR
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy